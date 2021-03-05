AITA announces team for World Team Cup Regional Qualifier for wheelchair tennis

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) on Friday announced a four-member team for the World Team Cup Regional Qualification for wheelchair tennis, to be held in Vilamoura, Portugal from May 9 to 6.

Mariappan Durai, Shekar Veeraswamy and Karthik Karunakaran have been included in the team while Balachandra S has been named as a reserve.

Advertisement

The Indian side, participating for the first time in the event, will contest for one of the four Regional Qualification spots available to reach the World Group event of World Team Cup 2021.

Great Britain, France, Japan, Argentina, Belgium, Netherlands, Spain, USA, Korea Republic and Brazil are the 10 nations that have received direct entries and there are two wild card entries. They will complete the 16-team field of the World Team Cup World Group event.

The Asia/Oceania regional qualifying are being held in Portugal this year due to challenges and uncertainty presented by the COVID-19 pandemic and to minimise the risk of disruption for both the Qualification and World Group events.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)