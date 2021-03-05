Left Menu

David de Gea to miss match against Man City, confirms Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Friday confirmed that David de Gea will be missing the team's upcoming match against Manchester City.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 05-03-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 19:59 IST
David de Gea (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Friday confirmed that David de Gea will be missing the team's upcoming match against Manchester City. Earlier in the day, De Gea took to Twitter to announce that his girlfriend Edurne has given birth to their daughter. De Gea had also missed the club's previous game. Dean Henderson will be playing in place of De Gea in Sunday's Manchester derby.

"It's a fantastic day for David, of course. When you become a dad it's possibly the best feeling you can have. Those who are lucky enough to have had that feeling know exactly what David is going through now. We'll give him the time he needs before he comes back," the club's official website quoted Solskjaer as saying. "He asked to go home and in the old world it's a day and you go and you're ready again. With the pandemic and the quarantines, it's a different world. Still, we felt when David wanted to be there to support his girlfriend that's not even a decision to make. Dean [Henderson] came in and played well and he's ready. I'll give David the time he needs of course," he added.

Manchester United are currently placed in the second spot on the Premier League table with 51 points, 14 points behind table-toppers Manchester City. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

