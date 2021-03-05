Left Menu

No fans allowed at Azerbaijan F1 GP amid virus concerns

PTI | Baku | Updated: 05-03-2021 20:16 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 20:16 IST
No fans allowed at Azerbaijan F1 GP amid virus concerns

No fans will be allowed at the Azerbaijan Formula One Grand Prix on June 6 because of ongoing coronavirus concerns, organizers said Friday.

The Baku City Circuit which organizes the race said the decision not to allow fans “comes after extensive deliberation” with the Azerbaijan government, F1 and motorsport's governing body, the FIA. “Every opportunity has been explored to find a way to stage the race weekend in 2021 in a safe and responsible manner that would allow the return of fans to the fastest street circuit in F1,” the BCC said in a statement.

“However, while the global situation and pandemic response is continuing to improve, it has become clear that the 2021 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix race weekend has arrived too soon for BCC to safely host the event with fans present.” The race, which is held on a windy street circuit through the city, was one of several canceled last year because of the pandemic.

Fans who bought tickets can use them next year at no extra cost, or apply for a refund.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

