Left Menu

Swiss Open: Satwiksairaj-Ashwini, Ajay Jayaram crash out from tournament

Indian mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa's fine run in the ongoing Swiss Open came to a disappointing end after a defeat in the quarter-finals on Friday.

ANI | Basel | Updated: 05-03-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 20:19 IST
Swiss Open: Satwiksairaj-Ashwini, Ajay Jayaram crash out from tournament
Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Indian mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa's fine run in the ongoing Swiss Open came to a disappointing end after a defeat in the quarter-finals on Friday. Satwiksairaj and Ashwini showed top-notch fighting spirit before going down to World No 13 and No 5 pair -Tan Kian Meng and Lai Pei Jing of Malaysia in three sets 17-21, 21-16, 18-21.

Satwiksairaj and Ashwini had staged the comeback after being losing the first set but the Malaysian duo diffused the Indian attack to seal a place in the semi-finals. In the singles match, Ajay Jayaram's fine run at the Swiss Open Super 300 came to an end with the defeat against Thai badminton player Kunlavut Vitidsarn.

The shuttler from Thailand thrashed the India badminton player in two straight sets 21-9, 21-6. Ajay had displayed some sensational performances in the ongoing showpiece event but wasn't able to recreate the show on Friday. Earlier, ace Indian shuttlers Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap had a disappointing start as they crashed out of the Swiss Open in the first round on Wednesday.

Olympic medalist Nehwal lost in a tough-fought clash against Thailand's Phittayaporn Chaiwan 16-21, 21-17, 21-23 that lasted for 58 minutes, while Nehwal's husband Kashyap lost to lower-ranked Pablo Abian of Spain 15-21, 10-21 in straight games. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US denies report of potential sanctions on Lebanese central bank chief

Washington denied on Friday that it was considering imposing sanctions on Lebanons veteran central bank governor Riad Salameh, whose role in the countrys financial turmoil has come under fresh scrutiny.We have seen reports about possible sa...

ByteDance developing Clubhouse-like app for China amid copycat rush - sources

TikTok owner ByteDance is working on a Clubhouse-like app for China, sources familiar with the matter said, as the global success of the U.S.-based audio chat service inspires a rush of copycats in the country. At least a dozen similar apps...

Agreement could free Robert Indiana's estate from lawsuit

A New York-based copyright holder that sued the late artist Robert Indiana a day before his death has reached a settlement with his estate and the foundation set up to transform the artists home into museum.The settlement agreement brings t...

We expect China to work towards disengagement in remaining areas: India on Ladakh standoff

India on Friday said it expects China to work with it through existing bilateral consultation mechanisms to ensure early completion of the disengagement process in the remaining areas in eastern Ladakh to allow both sides to consider de-esc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021