Left Menu

Walter Gretzky, father of ice hockey great Wayne, dies at 82

Walter Gretzky, who recognized his son Wayne's prodigious talent and helped shape him into the National Hockey League's all-time leading scorer, has died aged 82. He was involved in athletics and hockey in his youth. In 2010, Walter carried the torch on the last day of the Olympic relay ahead of the Opening Ceremonies of the Vancouver Winter Games where Wayne lit the Olympic flame.

Reuters | Updated: 05-03-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 20:47 IST
Walter Gretzky, father of ice hockey great Wayne, dies at 82

Walter Gretzky, who recognized his son Wayne's prodigious talent and helped shape him into the National Hockey League's all-time leading scorer, has died aged 82. His death was confirmed on Twitter by Wayne, who said his dad had battled Parkinson's disease and other health issues over the last few years.

"For my sister and my 3 brothers, Dad was our team captain - he guided, protected and led our family every day, every step of the way," 60-year-old Wayne wrote on Twitter. "For me, he was the reason I fell in love with the game of hockey. He inspired me to be the best I could be not just in the game of hockey, but in life."

Widely recognised as Canada's most famous hockey dad, Walter produced the famous backyard rink on which Wayne learned to skate as a two-year-old and later honed his skills. Wayne, who went on to rewrite the NHL record book during a Hall of Fame career in which he won four Stanley Cups, has often credited his father with pioneering drills and coaching techniques that would shape his playing style.

In 2007, Walter was named to the Order of Canada, the country's highest civilian honour, for his contributions to minor hockey and dedication to helping countless charities. He was born in Canning, Ontario, on Oct. 8, 1938, the son of Tony and Mary, and grew up on a vegetable farm with his six siblings. He was involved in athletics and hockey in his youth.

In 2010, Walter carried the torch on the last day of the Olympic relay ahead of the Opening Ceremonies of the Vancouver Winter Games where Wayne lit the Olympic flame.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Researchers uncover subspecies of chimpanzees despite isolation events

A new large-scale study led by researchers of the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology uncovered recent genetic connectivity between chimpanzee subspecies despite past isolation events. Chimpanzees are divided into four subspe...

Delhi logs 312 new COVID-19 cases

Delhi reported 312 new COVID-19 cases, 312 recoveries and three deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi health department on Friday. With this, the total cases in the national capital have mounted to 640,494 including 1,779 acti...

Simranjit, 2 others in final; Mary Kom settles for bronze in Boxam International boxing

World bronze-medallist Simranjit Kaur 60kg advanced to the final along with two others but the seasoned M C Mary Kom 51kg had to be content with a bronze medal after going down in a gruelling semifinal bout of the 35th Boxam International B...

ISL semifinals: Goa and Mumbai play out 2-2 draw in first leg

FC Goa missed the chance to enter the second leg of the Indian Super League semifinals with an advantage as they squandered a lead twice in their 2-2 draw against Mumbai City FC here on Friday.Goa broke the deadlock through Igor Angulos pen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021