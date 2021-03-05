Left Menu

Soccer-Porto coach Conceicao rejects mental fatigue excuse

"We've got everything we could ever ask for, we have the privilege of doing what we love and being well paid for it." Conceicao did concede, however, that injuries and physical fatigue are playing a part in their campaign, which has seen the Portuguese champions slide to third in the league, 10 points off table toppers Sporting Lisbon on 45 points.

Reuters | Updated: 05-03-2021 21:02 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 21:00 IST
Soccer-Porto coach Conceicao rejects mental fatigue excuse
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Porto coach Sergio Conceicao said his side cannot use mental fatigue as an excuse for their inconsistent form this season. Porto were stunned by Braga in the second leg of their Portuguese Cup semi-final on Wednesday, losing 3-2 at home and 4-3 on aggregate, leading players and pundits to suggest mental exhaustion was a factor within the squad.

Conceicao, however, denied those claims, saying footballers live privileged lives. "During these COVID times when so much is spoken about the pandemic, mental fatigue doesn't exist (for footballers)," he told a news conference.

"Mental fatigue is for people who are sick, or the families of those who are sick or dying. "There are so many people who are finding it tough to pay their bills and put food on the table. That is where mental fortitude is required to not let things overwhelm you and let go.

"Right now, football - the players, coaches, directors are all well paid, living fantastic lives, appearing on television every day. "We've got everything we could ever ask for, we have the privilege of doing what we love and being well paid for it."

Conceicao did concede, however, that injuries and physical fatigue are playing a part in their campaign, which has seen the Portuguese champions slide to third in the league, 10 points off table toppers Sporting Lisbon on 45 points. "Physical fatigue, yes, that's a fact. Pepe played with a knock and hobbled off. Physically it's terribly draining because it's an abnormal season, but we need to get over that."

Porto travel to Juventus on Tuesday in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie. The Portuguese outfit hold a 2-1 lead from the first leg last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Researchers uncover subspecies of chimpanzees despite isolation events

A new large-scale study led by researchers of the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology uncovered recent genetic connectivity between chimpanzee subspecies despite past isolation events. Chimpanzees are divided into four subspe...

Delhi logs 312 new COVID-19 cases

Delhi reported 312 new COVID-19 cases, 312 recoveries and three deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi health department on Friday. With this, the total cases in the national capital have mounted to 640,494 including 1,779 acti...

Simranjit, 2 others in final; Mary Kom settles for bronze in Boxam International boxing

World bronze-medallist Simranjit Kaur 60kg advanced to the final along with two others but the seasoned M C Mary Kom 51kg had to be content with a bronze medal after going down in a gruelling semifinal bout of the 35th Boxam International B...

ISL semifinals: Goa and Mumbai play out 2-2 draw in first leg

FC Goa missed the chance to enter the second leg of the Indian Super League semifinals with an advantage as they squandered a lead twice in their 2-2 draw against Mumbai City FC here on Friday.Goa broke the deadlock through Igor Angulos pen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021