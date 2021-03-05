The following are the top/expected stories at 2115 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Updated report of Boxam International tournament in Castellon, Spain. *Report of Swiss Open badminton tournament in Basel.

*Report of first leg ISL semifinal between FC Goa and Mumbai City FC in Margao.

Advertisement

*Report of I-League match between Mohammedan SC and Tiddim Road Athletic Union in Kalyani. *Report of I-League match between RoundGlass Punjab FC and Gokulam Kerala FC in Kolkata STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-GAVASKAR-DEBUT-ANNIVERSARY Humbling if fans put me in same bracket as Mr Bachchan and Kishore Kumar: Gavaskar on another '50' By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Amitabh Bachchan was captivating the audience with 'Zanjeer' and 'Deewar' while Kishore Kumar was belting out iconic chartbusters during those heady days of '70s.

SPO-CRI-LD IND 'Pant'astic: Rishabh Pant smashes hundred as India seize control from England Ahmedabad, Mar 5 (PTI) Rishabh Pant changed his game-plan and in turn India's fortunes with a magnificent century, helping the side snatch control from England's grip to finish the second day at a robust 294 for 7 in the final Test here on Friday.

SPO-CRI-IND-ROHIT Team management fine with Pant's approach as long as he gets the job done: Rohit Sharma Ahmedabad, Mar 5 (PTI) Rishabh Pant's attacking style of batting has the Indian team management's mandate as long as he gets the ''job done'' more often than not and people should cut him some slack when there is an odd failure, feels senior batsman Rohit Sharma.

SPO-ATH-2NDLD IGP Olympic-bound Chopra shatters own javelin throw national record at IGP Patiala, Mar 5 (PTI) Olympic-bound star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra smashed his own national record with a throw of 88.07m, which is also the best of the year so far, in a sensational return to action during the third Indian Grand Prix meet here on Friday.

SPO-CRI-IND-PATEL Pant's aggression paid off for India: Patel Ahmedabad, Mar 5 (PTI) England's spin-bowling coach Jeetan Patel on Friday doffed his hat to young wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant for taking the game away with his aggressive batting display on the second day of the fourth Test here.

SPO-CRI-IND-WOM-LD HARMANPREET Shikha's omission a tough call but she is not dropped: Harmanpreet Lucknow, Mar 5 (PTI) Indian women's ODI team vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Friday said it was a ''tough call'' to leave veteran pacer Shikha Pandey out of the upcoming limited-overs series against South Africa and insisted that she has not been dropped for good.

SPO-CRI-GANGULY-PANT Pant will be an all-time great: Ganguly Ahmedabad, Mar 5 (PTI) Former India captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Friday predicted that Rishabh Pant will be an all-time great across formats in years to come after the young wicket-keeper batsman smashed a potentially match-winning hundred in the fourth and final Test against England.

SPO-CRI-IND-PANT See the ball and react, that's my USP: Pant Ahmedabad, Mar 5 (PTI) Rishabh Pant on Friday said he has got the license to go for his shots on most occasions but considering the game situation on Friday, he had to bide time before going for the most outlandish of strokes during his sensational innings. SPO-CRI-SHAFALI-EDULJI Surprised that Shafali is not in ODI squad, she is among the best we have got: Edulji New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Former captain Diana Edulji is surprised that teenage sensation Shafali Verma has not made the Indian women's ODI squad for the upcoming series against South Africa after proving herself in the shortest format, including a crucial role in the team's run to the T20 World Cup final last year.

SPO-RIJIJU Rijiju bats for hosting Olympics in India New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday pitched for hosting the Summer Olympics in the future, saying the Olympic movement is not complete till India hosts an edition of the quadrennial sporting extravaganza.

SPO-MINISTER-BOE Stick to professional duties: Rijiju advises badminton coach Mathias Boe for remarks on IT raid New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday reacted sharply to foreign badminton coach Mathias Boe's comments on the Income Tax raid at properties of his actor partner Taapsee Pannu, saying the Dane must stick to his professional duties instead of commenting on matters which are not his domain. SPO-ATH-COACH-DEAD Athletics coach Nikolai Snesarev found dead at NIS Patiala hostel room Patiala, Mar 5 (PTI) India's middle and long distance coach Nikolai Snesarev of Belarus was on Friday found dead in his hostel room at the National Institute of Sports here, the Athletics Federation of India said.

SPO-CRI-BEDI-HEALTH Bishan Singh Bedi shifted to private room from ICU; recovering well New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Former India captain Bishan Singh Bedi, who underwent a surgery to remove a blood clot in his brain a few days ago, has been shifted to a private room from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and is doing well, a source close to the legendary spinner said.

SPO-BOX-IND Boxam International Boxing: Satish, Ashish enter semis New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Olympic-bound Indian boxers Satish Kumar (+91kg) and Ashish Kumar (75kg) entered the semifinals of the 35th Boxam International Tournament in Castellon, Spain with impressive victories.

SPO-GOLF-WOM-ADITI Aditi starts with even par 72, lies 41st on LPGA Ocala (US), Mar 5 (PTI) Indian golfer Aditi Ashok carded an even par 72 in the opening round to lie tied 41st at the LPGA Drive On Championship presented by Volvik at Golden Ocala here.

SPO-GOLF-LAHIRI Lahiri starts with a modest 72, lies T-43 at Palmer Invitational Orlando (US), Mar 5 (PTI) Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri carded a modest even par 72 in the first round to lie tied 43rd in the Arnold Palmer Invitational here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)