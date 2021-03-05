Left Menu

Sarita Mor to fight for gold, Anshu for bronze in Rome; Neeraj, Naveen win bronze

PTI | Rome | Updated: 05-03-2021 21:25 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 21:25 IST
Sarita Mor to fight for gold, Anshu for bronze in Rome; Neeraj, Naveen win bronze

Asian Championship gold medallist Sarita Mor assured herself of at least a silver by reaching the women's 57kg final while India's Greco Roman wrestlers Neeraj and Naveen bagged bronze medals in the UWW Ranking Series event -- Matteo Pellicone -- here on Friday.

The 25-year-old Sarita, who won 59kg gold in Asian Championship in Delhi last year, won both her bouts in dominant fashion.

She first outplayed Kazakhstan's Altynay Satylgan 4-1 in the quarterfinals and then followed it up with a victory by fall against Emma Tissinma, also a Kazkah. Sarita will now fight for gold against Brazil's Giullia Rodrigues, who prevented an all-India final by defeating Anshu Malik 10-7 in the other semifinal.

Talented Anshu Malik, who is making a transition from junior to senior level and also won a bronze in senior Asian championship in Delhi, scored a confident 11-6 win over Evelina Georgieva Nikolova from Bulgaria in the quarterfinals before losing to Giullia.

The 19-year-old is now up against Italy's Francesca Indelicato in the bronze play-off.

In the 68kg, Nisha lost the chance to be in the medal round after losing her repechage contest 2-3 to America's Alexandria Junis Glaude. 2018 Asian Games medallist Divya Kakran is not competing since she had lost the trials.

Kiran lost her 76kg quarterfinal to Elmira Syzdykova 3-10 to bow out of competition.

Much was expected from seasoned Greco Roman wrestler Harpreet Singh but he bowed out in the 82kg category, suffering a shock defeat by fall against Salih Aydin from Turkey.

However, both Naveen and Neeraj grabbed their chances to light up the Greco Roman camp.

Neeraj won bronze in the 63kg with a close 6-4 win over American Samuel Lee Jones, while Naveen bagged bronze in 130kg after scoring the last point in a 1-1 tie against Czech Republic's Stepan David.

In 72kg, Kuldeep Malik will also fight bronze against Russia's Chingiz Labazanov.

He lost his bout 0-5 to Robert Attila Fritsch from Hungary.

Sunil Kumar (87kg) and Deepanshu (97kg) could not reach the medal round in their respective categories.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

German city calls on Berlin to assume any Greensill Bank losses

German city Osnabrueck fears it will lose 14 million euros 17 million invested with Greensill Bank after the countrys financial regulator warned this week of an imminent risk to the lender. Osnabrueck is the third German municipal authority...

Refugees' flights cancelled as Trump policy remains

More than 260 refugees who were vetted, approved and booked to come to the United States have had their flights cancelled by the State Department over the past two weeks because they do not qualify under restrictions imposed by former Presi...

Sports News Roundup: Flames win game, fire coach; Bucks win thriller over Grizzlies and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Adesanya aims to join UFCs exclusive champ champ clubMiddleweight champion Israel Adesanya could join an elite group at UFC 259 in Las Vegas on Saturday by holding two belts simultaneousl...

January 2022 trial set for IS militants nicknamed 'Beatles'

A federal judge in Virginia has tentatively scheduled a January 2022 trial for two Britain militants charged with being part of an Islamic State group that tortured and beheaded American and European hostages in Syria.A jury trial for El Sh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021