Left Menu

Soccer-IFAB makes further changes to handball rules

"Accidental handball that leads to a team-mate scoring a goal or having a goal-scoring opportunity will no longer be considered an offence," IFAB said in a statement following their Annual General Meeting. The tweak to the handball law will become effective on July 1, although competitions will retain the flexibility to introduce changes prior to that date.

Reuters | Updated: 05-03-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 21:36 IST
Soccer-IFAB makes further changes to handball rules

Football's rulemaker IFAB has changed the laws of the game so that accidental handballs leading to a team mate scoring will no longer be penalised. It was previously the case that a handball would be given if the ball touched a player's or a team mate's hand or arm immediately before a goal was scored or a goalscoring opportunity was created.

While goals scored directly from the arm or hand or immediately after will continue to be ruled out, even if accidental, it will no longer be the case that goals will be chalked off if the ball inadvertently touches a team mate's hand earlier in the buildup. "Accidental handball that leads to a team-mate scoring a goal or having a goal-scoring opportunity will no longer be considered an offence," IFAB said in a statement following their Annual General Meeting.

The tweak to the handball law will become effective on July 1, although competitions will retain the flexibility to introduce changes prior to that date. It comes too late for Premier League club Fulham who had a goal disallowed for handball during their 1-0 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday.

Josh Maja thought he had scored an equaliser but the goal was disallowed after a VAR check because a clearance by a Tottenham defender had struck Mario Lemina's arm, which was down by his side and therefore clearly accidental. The ball then dropped for Maja to score.

"We just need some common sense. We are trying to make football so pure and sterile it becomes unrealistic," Fulham manager Scott Parker said afterwards. One complicated area of the handball law is when a player is deemed to have used his arm/hand to make the body "unnaturally bigger" such as when blocking a shot or cross.

Not every touch of a player's arm/hand will be an offence, and it was confirmed in the meeting that referees should continue to use their judgment in determining the validity of the hand/arm's position in relation to the player's movement in a given situation. The reference to an automatic handball offence being given if the ball strikes a player's arm when raised above his shoulder has been removed.

IFAB also said the concussion substitute trials are expected to continue until 2022 and that the option of allowing five substitutes would remain under review because of the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The body is continuing to review the offside law, looking at suggestions, such as one from FIFA head of football development Arsene Wenger, for a switch that would give more benefit to the attacking player than the current law.

IFAB is also planning to test technology that would allow for 'semi-automatic' decisions on offside to limit the need for long waits for VAR evaluation. Another area of focus is on 'VAR Light', a way of introducing some element of video reviews to venues and competitions where there is not the full camera coverage of top league games.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino rejected critics who said VAR was removing spontaneity and joy from the game by saying the waiting for decisions brought its own element of excitement and that the system was delivering more "justice".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

German city calls on Berlin to assume any Greensill Bank losses

German city Osnabrueck fears it will lose 14 million euros 17 million invested with Greensill Bank after the countrys financial regulator warned this week of an imminent risk to the lender. Osnabrueck is the third German municipal authority...

Refugees' flights cancelled as Trump policy remains

More than 260 refugees who were vetted, approved and booked to come to the United States have had their flights cancelled by the State Department over the past two weeks because they do not qualify under restrictions imposed by former Presi...

Sports News Roundup: Flames win game, fire coach; Bucks win thriller over Grizzlies and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Adesanya aims to join UFCs exclusive champ champ clubMiddleweight champion Israel Adesanya could join an elite group at UFC 259 in Las Vegas on Saturday by holding two belts simultaneousl...

January 2022 trial set for IS militants nicknamed 'Beatles'

A federal judge in Virginia has tentatively scheduled a January 2022 trial for two Britain militants charged with being part of an Islamic State group that tortured and beheaded American and European hostages in Syria.A jury trial for El Sh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021