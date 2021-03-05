Left Menu

India's athletics coach Nikolai Snesarev dies

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on Friday condoled the sudden demise of noted distance running coach Nikolai Snesarev in the Netaji Subhash National Institute of Sports in Patiala.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 21:37 IST
India's athletics coach Nikolai Snesarev dies
AFI logo . Image Credit: ANI

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on Friday condoled the sudden demise of noted distance running coach Nikolai Snesarev in the Netaji Subhash National Institute of Sports in Patiala. "The 72-year-old Belarussian national died with his boots on, having overseen his wards' training this morning," AFI said in a statement.

AFI President Adille J Sumariwalla led the outpouring of grief in the athletics community. "We are stunned by the news that coach Nikolai was found dead in his room today. He returned to India only a few days ago, having agreed to train steeplechaser Avinash Sable for the Olympic Games in Tokyo," he said in a statement. "We will cherish his long association with Indian athletics and will miss him." Sumariwalla said India was fortunate to have benefit from Nikolai Snesarev's rich experience over a number of years. "He was a hard-taskmaster and one who developed his own training routines for his athletes. He was highly respected in the international circles and we were privileged that he shared a wonderful relationship with India," he said.

Having first come to India in 2005, Nikolai Snesarev coached 10,000m runners Preeja Sreedharan and Kavita Raut to a 1-2 finish in the 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou and Steeplechaser Sudha Singh to gold. It was the first time that Indian women won medals in the 25-lap race. Later that year, he suggested to Lalita Babar to shift to Steeplechase. And, thanks to his sustained efforts, she became the first Indian athlete to reach a track final in the Olympic Games since PT Usha in 1984 when she made it to the Steeplechase final in Rio de Janeiro in 2016. He trained a number of Indian distance runners to attain peak performance.

"As someone who believed in research, he showed us the way with his pioneering efforts towards improving the endurance and speed of his athletes. He insisted that athletes never touch any medicines while training with him, imposing a blanket ban on all kinds of medication, even prescribed ones," Sumariwalla said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

German city calls on Berlin to assume any Greensill Bank losses

German city Osnabrueck fears it will lose 14 million euros 17 million invested with Greensill Bank after the countrys financial regulator warned this week of an imminent risk to the lender. Osnabrueck is the third German municipal authority...

Refugees' flights cancelled as Trump policy remains

More than 260 refugees who were vetted, approved and booked to come to the United States have had their flights cancelled by the State Department over the past two weeks because they do not qualify under restrictions imposed by former Presi...

Sports News Roundup: Flames win game, fire coach; Bucks win thriller over Grizzlies and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Adesanya aims to join UFCs exclusive champ champ clubMiddleweight champion Israel Adesanya could join an elite group at UFC 259 in Las Vegas on Saturday by holding two belts simultaneousl...

January 2022 trial set for IS militants nicknamed 'Beatles'

A federal judge in Virginia has tentatively scheduled a January 2022 trial for two Britain militants charged with being part of an Islamic State group that tortured and beheaded American and European hostages in Syria.A jury trial for El Sh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021