IND W v SA W: 10 per cent capacity of stadium to be opened for spectators, says UPCA

The Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) on Friday announced that the 10 per cent capacity of Ekana Stadium will be opened for spectators for the upcoming India women's series against South Africa.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 05-03-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 21:54 IST
India women's ODI vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur. Image Credit: ANI

The Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) on Friday announced that the 10 per cent capacity of Ekana Stadium will be opened for spectators for the upcoming India women's series against South Africa. India and South Africa will lock horns in a five-match ODI series before they face each other in three T20Is. The ODI series will begin from March 7 while the T20I series will be played from March 20 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

"Keeping in view the COVID-19 situation and permission of the local administration only 10 per cent capacity of Ekana Stadium will be opened for spectators to watch the game. In order to promote women cricket, the Association has kept lower denomination ticket rates of Rs. 200/- and Rs. 400/- on sale through Paytm," the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association said in a statement. The All-India women's selection committee on Saturday announced the squads for the ODI and T20I series against South Africa.

Ekta Bisht, Anuja Patil, Veda Krishnamurthy, Taniya Bhatia, and Shikha Pandey aren't part of the squad while C. Pratyusha, Yastika Bhatia, Ayushi Soni, Swetha Verma, Monica Patel, and Simran Dil Bahadur have earned their maiden call-ups. Veteran cricketer Mithali Raj will lead India in the ODIs while star batter Harmanpreet Kaur will captain the hosts in the T20I series against South Africa.

India Women's ODI squad: Mithali Raj (Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), D. Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Sushma Verma (wicket-keeper), Swetha Verma (wicket-keeper), Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Mansi Joshi, Poonam Yadav, C. Prathyusha, Monica Patel. India Women's T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Sushma Verma (wicket-keeper), Nuzhat Parveen (wicket-keeper), Ayushi Soni, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Mansi Joshi, Monica Patel, C. Prathyusha, Simran Dil Bahadur. (ANI)

