Bidyashagar's hat-trick helps TRAU steam past Mohammedan 4-0

PTI | Kalyani | Updated: 05-03-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 22:00 IST
Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) rode on a clinical first-half performance to steam past Mohammedan SC 4-0 here on Friday and move up the Hero I-League table.

Bidyashagar Singh became the first Indian to score a hat-trick in this season as his goals coupled with a Phalguni Singh strike in the first half led the Nandakumar-coached side to an easy win over their opponents, in a match where TRAU hardly seemed to be in danger of losing. TRAU had scored three goals in the first half and topped off their attacking prowess with one goal in the second half.

Although Mohammedan SC had an opportunity to go ahead in the 4th minute when Vanlalbiaa Chhangte was denied by Amrit Gope from close range, the Black Panthers played catch-up for much of the first half to a superior TRAU.

The Manipur-based club dominated possession and chances created. Their attacking pedigree in front of goal finally seemed to kick-in as they took their chances – a stark difference from the first phase of the season where TRAU lacked finishing despite creating opportunities.

The breakthrough came in the 29th minute for TRAU when Tajik import Komron Tursunov’s free-kick earned an erroneous save by goalkeeper Shubham Roy. Phalguni Singh latched on to the loose ball and slotted home with ease to hand them a solitary goal lead.

While the first was a defensive error by Mohammedan, the second was the sheer brilliance of Bidyashagar Singh in the 39th minute. Two goals in a matter of minutes seemed to knock the stuffing out of the Black Panthers and the killing blow came in the 42nd minute when Bidyshagar Singh was put through on goal with a well-weighted through-ball. In the 65th minute, Komron Tursunov found Bidyashagar Singh inside the box with a cross.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

