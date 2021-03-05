Sports News Roundup: Flames win game, fire coach; Bucks win thriller over Grizzlies and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Adesanya aims to join UFC's exclusive "champ champ" club

Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya could join an elite group at UFC 259 in Las Vegas on Saturday by holding two belts simultaneously in different weight classes, but to do so he will have to overcome the power and size of light-heavyweight incumbent Jan Blachowicz. Adesanya will make a considerable step-up in weight from 185 to 205 pounds to take on Poland's Blachowicz in the main event on Saturday.

Tennis: Injured Azarenka withdraws from Qatar Open semis, Muguruza into final

Two-time Grand Slam champion Victoria Azarenka pulled out of her Qatar Open semi-final match in Doha due to a back injury, organisers of the WTA 500 event said on Friday. The eighth-seeded Belarusian was scheduled to face Garbine Muguruza, who received a walkover into Saturday's final.

Olympics: Tokyo 2020 chief vows to revive public passion for Games

Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto promised on Friday to revive the Japanese people's passion for the Summer Olympics and "turn their concerns into excitement." Hashimoto, who took charge of the Games organising committee two weeks ago, directly addressed low support among the Japanese public for holding the Games during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I could hear my heart racing": Ukrainian women referee recalls journey to the top

Kateryna Monzul made history in 2016 when she became the first female referee in Ukraine to officiate a soccer match in the men's top division, a game between Chornomorets Odesa against Volyn Lutsk. "Despite the mental training, when I went out on the soccer pitch and watched the teams lining up, I could hear my heart racing. I was overwhelmed with emotions," recalls Monzul.

NBA roundup: Bucks win thriller over Grizzlies

Jrue Holiday's step-back, baseline jumper with two seconds remaining powered the Milwaukee Bucks to a 112-111 win over the host Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday. Holiday's shot over the outstretched hand of Dillon Brooks capped a wild final 39.1 seconds in which the two teams exchanged the lead five times.

Uighurs take case against Beijing Games to IOC ethics chief Ban Ki-moon

The largest group of exiled ethnic Uighurs have asked the chair of the IOC's ethics commission to personally review its call for the 2022 Winter Games not to be held in Beijing amid evidence of what it calls crimes against humanity. Activists and U.N. experts say 1 million Uighurs and other Turkic Muslims are held in Chinese camps in Xinjiang. China denies abuses and says its camps provide vocational training and are needed to fight extremism in the remote western region.

Cycling: Celebratory hugs outlawed after races by UCI

Riders will be banned from celebratory hugs with their team mates after races as part of new COVID-19 protocols introduced this season by cycling's governing body the UCI. The ruling appears to be more symbolic than anything else as riders exist in team bubbles and spend the day riding in close proximity in the peloton.

Walter Gretzky, father of ice hockey great Wayne, dies at 82

Walter Gretzky, who recognized his son Wayne's prodigious talent and helped shape him into the National Hockey League's all-time leading scorer, has died aged 82. His death was confirmed on Twitter by Wayne, who said his dad had battled Parkinson's disease and other health issues over the last few years.

Alaska's Iditarod sled dog race is on, with COVID-19-altered course

The word "Iditarod" derives from an indigenous Alaskan name for a "far distant place." Due to precautions made necessary by the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, which starts on Sunday, will be an especially distanced event. The trail for the world's most famous sled dog race has been drastically rerouted to avoid almost all the communities that normally serve as checkpoints, and the traditional ceremonial start in Anchorage has been eliminated.

NHL roundup: Flames win game, fire coach

Dillon Dube recorded his first career hat trick and the host Calgary Flames rode a four-goal first period to a 7-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night. After the game, the Flames (11-11-2) fired head coach Geoff Ward and replaced him with Darryl Sutter. Formerly Calgary's head coach from 2002-06, Sutter led the Los Angeles Kings to Stanley Cup championships in 2012 and 2014.

