ISL semifinals: Goa and Mumbai play out 2-2 draw in first leg

FC Goa missed the chance to enter the second leg of the Indian Super League semifinals with an advantage as they squandered a lead twice in their 2-2 draw against Mumbai City FC here on Friday.Goa broke the deadlock through Igor Angulos penalty 20 before his goal was cancelled out by Hugo Boumous 38.The Gaurs then took the lead again through Saviour Gama 59 but Mourtada Fall 62 soon netted a vital equaliser to help the Islanders escape with a vital point.Mumbai keeper Amrinder Singh was called into action early on, making a routine save in the fifth minute.

PTI | Margao | Updated: 05-03-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 22:32 IST
FC Goa missed the chance to enter the second leg of the Indian Super League semifinals with an advantage as they squandered a lead twice in their 2-2 draw against Mumbai City FC here on Friday.

Goa broke the deadlock through Igor Angulo's penalty (20') before his goal was cancelled out by Hugo Boumous (38').

The Gaurs then took the lead again through Saviour Gama (59') but Mourtada Fall (62') soon netted a vital equaliser to help the Islanders escape with a vital point.

Mumbai keeper Amrinder Singh was called into action early on, making a routine save in the fifth minute. Jorge Ortiz's cutback found Gama whose effort was parried away for a corner.

But, just moments after being denied a penalty, Goa were awarded one when Mandar Rao Dessai clipped Ortiz in the box. Angulo stepped up to take the spot-kick and sent Amrinder the wrong way to notch up his 13th goal of the season.

The side to concede the most goals from set-pieces, Goa's weakness was exposed again as Boumous came back to haunt his former team.

Ahmed Jahouh took a quick free-kick and released Boumous, who attempted a pass on the right. The ball fell back into his path following a deflection off Gama and the Frenchman drilled his volley into the bottom corner to mark his return, after a four-game ban, in style.

Mumbai dominated the proceedings after the break but it was Goa who scored against the run of play around the hour mark, after a stunning solo goal from Gama.

The full-back made a marauding run at the heart of Mumbai defence before unleashing a long-range shot that found the bottom corner.

But their lead lasted for three minutes as Fall found the net again. Jahouh's cross found an unmarked Fall, who placed his header into the back of the net with ease.

