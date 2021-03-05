Left Menu

Soccer-World Cup qualifier in doubt as Colombia says no to Brazil

"The chance of receiving any flight from Brazil is very remote, there's no way to justify the arrival of a charter flight," the minister, Fernando Ruiz, said in a statement released on Friday. The decision comes as FIFA and the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) are in talks to decide whether the double header of qualifiers for Qatar 2022 scheduled for March 25-26 and March 30 can go ahead.

Reuters | Updated: 05-03-2021 23:18 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 23:17 IST
Soccer-World Cup qualifier in doubt as Colombia says no to Brazil
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Colombia's Health Minister has rejected the idea of allowing a charter flight of Brazilian footballers to land in Colombia later this month, throwing the March 26 World Cup qualifier between the two nations into doubt. "The chance of receiving any flight from Brazil is very remote, there's no way to justify the arrival of a charter flight," the minister, Fernando Ruiz, said in a statement released on Friday.

The decision comes as FIFA and the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) are in talks to decide whether the double header of qualifiers for Qatar 2022 scheduled for March 25-26 and March 30 can go ahead. European clubs, where a large number of South American players ply their trade, are unlikely to release their players to travel amid concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic and quarantine restrictions.

All 10 South American countries feature on the UK government's "red list" travel ban, which does not include exemptions for athletes and sports people. Any UK-based players who played in the games would face 10 days in hotel quarantine on return. Colombia suspended flights to and from Brazil at the end of January as cases there began to rise and a new more contagious strain appeared.

Some 1,910 people died in Brazil on Wednesday, a record daily high. More than 260,000 have perished in the South American nation, more than anywhere in the world outside the United States. Members of CONMEBOL met on Friday and said: "FIFA are committed to finding a solution to the impasse."

They acknowledged that European-based players are not free to travel and said another meeting between FIFA and CONMEBOL is planned for Saturday discuss the issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

YouTube removes five Myanmar TV channels from platform

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

White House: Biden believes U.S. authorizations for military force need updating

The White House said on Friday that President Joe Biden believed authorizations for the use of military force to justify U.S. attacks on overseas targets needed to be updated.Its long overdue for it to be updated, White House spokeswoman Je...

Italy, Brussels to hammer out Alitalia revamp details next week

Rome and Brussels will start talks next week to iron out technical details for the revamp of ailing carrier Alitalia, three Italian ministers said after what they referred to as a positive and constructive first meeting between the two side...

438 buildings identified as high-risk category structures: NDMC report

Over 430 buildings in north Delhi have been identified as structures under high-risk category in the last one year, according to the areas civic body.North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash said on Friday that the NDMC in the last one year has issued...

Motor racing-WADA checking out Haas F1 car's 'Russian flag' livery

The World Anti-Doping Agency WADA said on Friday it was checking whether the Haas Formula One teams new car livery complied with a ban on the Russian flag at world championship events.U.S.-owned Haas has Russian potash producer Uralkali as ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021