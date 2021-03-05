Left Menu

Road Safety World Series: Ruthless Sehwag stars in India Legends' win

India Legends were off to a flying start in the Road Safety World Series T20 by comfortably beating Bangladesh Legends by 10 wickets at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium here on Friday.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 05-03-2021 23:30 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 23:30 IST
Road Safety World Series: Ruthless Sehwag stars in India Legends' win
Virender Sehwag . Image Credit: ANI

India Legends were off to a flying start in the Road Safety World Series T20 by comfortably beating Bangladesh Legends by 10 wickets at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium here on Friday. The night belonged to the Indian legends Virender Sehwag and captain Sachin Tendulkar as they turned the clock back with their class batting act as the duo with their unbeaten 114-run opening partnership saw India achieve an easy target of 110 runs in 10.1 overs.

In the successful chase, Sehwag made an entertaining 35-ball 80 with 10 boundaries and five massive sixes while captain Tendulkar played the second fiddle to the Nawab of Nafagarh with 33 (26balls, 5x4). It was a Sehwag show from the word go. He slammed Mohammed Rafique in the very first over for 19 runs which included three boundaries and a huge six. He was ruthless in his approach and did not spare even the good balls of Bangladesh bowlers. The Delhi batsman completed his half-century in a typical Sehwag way with a six off seamer Alamgir Kabir.

It was a matter of time that India finished the game after Sehwag completed his milestone. He eventually saw the team through with a shot over the ropes off medium-pacer Khaled Mashud. Earlier, Bangladesh chose to bat first after winning the toss under lights. But they couldn't live up to their own expectations of batting well on a slow wicket and were folded out for 109 in 19.4 overs. Opener Nazimuddin was the highest scorer for Bangladesh with 49 off 33 balls including eight fours and a six followed by Javed Omar (12) and Rajin Saleh (12). The rest of the Bangladesh batsmen fell for single-digit scores.

For India, seamer Vinay Kumar, left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha, and Yuvraj Singh took two wickets each. Bangladesh were off to a decent start with both openers Nazimuddin and Omar stitching a 59-run stand for the first wicket. However, once Ojha got the first blood by getting Omar out in the eight over, rest nine wickets fell for 50 runs. On a slow wicket, the Indian spinners did well to keep the runs in check which resulted in Bangladesh batsmen throwing wickets one after another and eventually ended up making 109

Brief scores: Bangladesh Legends 109 (Nazimuddin 49; R Vinay Kumar 2/25, P Ojha 2/12, Yuvraj Singh 2/15); India Legends 114 (Sehwag 80*, Tendulkar 33*). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

YouTube removes five Myanmar TV channels from platform

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

White House: Biden believes U.S. authorizations for military force need updating

The White House said on Friday that President Joe Biden believed authorizations for the use of military force to justify U.S. attacks on overseas targets needed to be updated.Its long overdue for it to be updated, White House spokeswoman Je...

Italy, Brussels to hammer out Alitalia revamp details next week

Rome and Brussels will start talks next week to iron out technical details for the revamp of ailing carrier Alitalia, three Italian ministers said after what they referred to as a positive and constructive first meeting between the two side...

438 buildings identified as high-risk category structures: NDMC report

Over 430 buildings in north Delhi have been identified as structures under high-risk category in the last one year, according to the areas civic body.North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash said on Friday that the NDMC in the last one year has issued...

Motor racing-WADA checking out Haas F1 car's 'Russian flag' livery

The World Anti-Doping Agency WADA said on Friday it was checking whether the Haas Formula One teams new car livery complied with a ban on the Russian flag at world championship events.U.S.-owned Haas has Russian potash producer Uralkali as ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021