Left Menu

Motor racing-No promises have been made by Mercedes, says Russell

Britain's George Russell played down talk of a future move from Williams to Mercedes on Friday by saying he was focused on the present and the Formula One champions had not promised him anything. The 23-year-old is managed by Mercedes, who have seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton and Finland's Valtteri Bottas on one-year deals, and out of contract at Williams at the end of the season.

Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2021 00:59 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 00:50 IST
Motor racing-No promises have been made by Mercedes, says Russell
Representative Image. Image Credit: Flickr

Britain's George Russell played down talk of a future move from Williams to Mercedes on Friday by saying he was focused on the present and the Formula One champions had not promised him anything.

The 23-year-old is managed by Mercedes, who have seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton and Finland's Valtteri Bottas on one-year deals, and out of contract at Williams at the end of the season. Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff said at his team's launch that the future was "very bright" for the 2018 Formula Two champion.

"They have told me I am a part of their future, whenever that may be, when they believe the time is right," Russell told reporters on Friday after Mercedes-powered Williams unveiled their car's new livery. "Things change very quickly in motorsport, especially in Formula One, so I'm not even thinking about it to be honest," he added.

"I obviously had a taste of life at the front of the grid last year but I'm just focused on the here and now, focusing on Bahrain. "If I perform on track and I deliver, continue on the same path and progress that I've been on so far, I guess in the future the opportunity will come but I'm not even thinking about it. And no promises have been made at all."

Russell stood in for Hamilton at the Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain last December after the champion tested positive for COVID-19. He took the lead from Bottas but a pitstop mix-up dropped him down the field and a puncture dashed his hopes for good after a fightback. He ended up ninth and with a bonus point for fastest lap.

Williams finished last in 2020 without a point and Russell suggested it would be another tough year, with their closest Ferrari-powered rivals Alfa Romeo and Haas likely to have an improved engine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

YouTube removes five Myanmar TV channels from platform

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ghaziabad: Man's bank account frozen for claiming compensation for farmland using forged documents

Authorities here have frozen the bank account of a man who allegedly received an extra compensation of Rs 35 lakh for agricultural land by showing fake ownership documents, officials said on Friday.The action was taken by the recovery depar...

Rajasthan girl abducted, raped repeatedly rescued after 22 days, accused arrested

A 14-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted by her distant relative, raped repeatedly and forced to work at a construction site has been rescued from Pokaran in Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan after 22 days, police said on Friday.The 45-y...

Motor racing-FIA extends Pirelli's F1 tyre deal by one year to 2024

Formula Ones governing body extended Pirellis contract as sole tyre supplier by one year to 2024 on Friday to reflect disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. It said the extension was in the best interests of all stakeholders.The most r...

Biden adds Big Tech critic Tim Wu to his economic staff

President Joe Biden on Friday rounded out his White House staff with a top adviser who has advocated for breaking up Big Tech companies along with a host of new appointments focused on COVID-19, criminal justice and the U.S. economy. The Wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021