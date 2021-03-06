Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NBA fines Jazz stars for ripping officials

The NBA fined Utah Jazz stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert a total of $45,000 on Friday for criticizing the officials after Wednesday's 131-123 overtime loss to the 76ers in Philadelphia. Mitchell was fined $25,000 for public criticism of the officiating and for his conduct while exiting the court. Spring training roundup: Michael Chavis' 2-run homer lifts Red Sox past Rays

Michael Chavis belted a two-run home run with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Boston Red Sox a walk-off win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday at Fort Myers, Fla. Moises Gomez and Mike Brosseau banged solo homers for the Rays, who nearly came back from a 4-0 deficit after starter Rich Hill gave up three hits and four runs in the first. Injured Azarenka withdraws from Qatar Open semis, Muguruza into final

Two-time Grand Slam champion Victoria Azarenka pulled out of her Qatar Open semi-final match in Doha due to a back problem she sustained in her quarter-final meeting with Elina Svitolina, organisers of the WTA 500 event said on Friday. The eighth-seeded Belarusian was scheduled to face Garbine Muguruza, who received a walkover into Saturday's final. 'Miracle on Ice' star Mark Pavelich found dead

Olympic hockey star Mark Pavelich was found dead Thursday in a residential treatment center, the Minneapolis Star News reported Friday. Police said emergency personnel were sent to the Eagle's Healing Nest after Pavelich had not been seen for most of a day. There was no initial indication of the cause of death. NBA roundup: Bucks win thriller over Grizzlies

Jrue Holiday's step-back, baseline jumper with two seconds remaining powered the Milwaukee Bucks to a 112-111 win over the host Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday. Holiday's shot over the outstretched hand of Dillon Brooks capped a wild final 39.1 seconds in which the two teams exchanged the lead five times. Federer 'pumped up' to return to competition in Doha

Former world number one Roger Federer said on Friday he was excited to return to competitive tennis at next week's Qatar Open after a year-long absence. The 20-time Grand Slam champion has not played a tournament since his Australian Open semi-final exit against Novak Djokovic last year, undergoing two knee surgeries since. LeBron James' voting rights group focuses on Georgia with NBA All-Star Game ad

The voting rights group backed by basketball star LeBron James is kicking off a new campaign to fight Republican-led efforts to tighten voting requirements in Georgia and other states that could restrict access for Black voters and Democrats. The group, More Than A Vote, will start by running a 30-second advertisement narrated by James during the televised NBA All-Star Game in Atlanta on Sunday. Walter Gretzky, father of ice hockey great Wayne, dies at 82

Walter Gretzky, who recognized his son Wayne's prodigious talent and helped shape him into the National Hockey League's all-time leading scorer, has died aged 82. His death was confirmed on Twitter by Wayne, who said his dad had battled Parkinson's disease and other health issues over the last few years. NHL roundup: Flames win game, fire coach

Dillon Dube recorded his first career hat trick and the host Calgary Flames rode a four-goal first period to a 7-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night. After the game, the Flames (11-11-2) fired head coach Geoff Ward and replaced him with Darryl Sutter. Formerly Calgary's head coach from 2002-06, Sutter led the Los Angeles Kings to Stanley Cup championships in 2012 and 2014. Maia Chaka becomes NFL's first Black female official

Maia Chaka is the first Black woman to be named to the NFL's officiating staff, the league announced Friday. The NFL made the announcement on "The Today Show" prior to a live interview with Chaka.

