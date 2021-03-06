RUGBY-UNION - Penney future uncertain after Waratah's third loss

Rob Penney conceded his future as head coach of the New South Wales Waratahs could be uncertain after seeing his side lose their third straight game in Super Rugby AU on Saturday. The Waratahs slipped to a 20-16 defeat at the hands of a Western Force side reduced to 14 men for the final 15 minutes after replacement hooker Andrew Ready was shown a red card.

“I don’t know. You’ll answer that for us,” Penney said, according to the Sydney Morning Herald, when asked about his future with the team. “You can dissect the minutia of the whole performance. We made a few too many errors, they made a few less. There’s the result.”

The loss was the third in a row for an inexperienced Waratahs side who had previously conceded record defeats against both the Queensland Reds and the ACT Brumbies. Penney's side put on an improved display against the Force, leading 13-10 at half time before a try from Tim Anstee turned the game in the Perth-based side's favour.

Ready's dismissal for throwing a punch at a prone opponent 15 minutes from time gave the Waratahs hope of a comeback, but the home side fell short. "It was one of those tight ones that could have gone either way, we were just on the wrong end of it," Penney told Stan Sport.

"We were masters of our own destiny in the fact that we made too many handling errors and kicked poorly for a 15, 20 minute period in the second half. "We just couldn't capitalise on the opportunities that we half-created but all credit to the Western Force.

"Tonight we were in the fight right to the end and the boys haven't given up and showed a lot of courage and I'm really proud of them, we just couldn't get over the line."

