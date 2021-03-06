Left Menu

ISL 7: Mumbai needs to be more clinical, says coach Lobera

After being held to a 2-2 draw by FC Goa in the first leg of the Indian Super League (ISL) semi-final, Mumbai City FC coach Sergio Lobera admitted that his side needs to be more clinical if they want to win the competition this season.

Mumbai City FC coach Sergio Lobera (Photo/ ISL). Image Credit: ANI

After being held to a 2-2 draw by FC Goa in the first leg of the Indian Super League (ISL) semi-final, Mumbai City FC coach Sergio Lobera admitted that his side needs to be more clinical if they want to win the competition this season. Goa broke the deadlock through Igor Angulo's penalty (20') before his goal was canceled out by Hugo Boumous (38'). Goa took the lead again through Saviour Gama (59') but Mourtada Fall (62') soon netted a vital equaliser to help the Islanders in restoring parity.

"I don't think we were lucky because we had chances to score more goals and we need to be more clinical. We even had control of the game but we were playing against a team that is comfortable with the ball. But we had clear chances, more chances. I'm not happy. We had chances to score more goals," Lobera said during the post-match press conference. The Mumbai coach also admitted that it was a tough job for him to pick the final starting XI for the match against FC Goa.

"It was difficult. I had very good players and a squad. Today I want to play more offensive because we are missing some important players. We want to take advantage of it. But next game we need to think about the first XI," said Lobera. Mumbai City and FC Goa will now clash in the second leg of the ISL semi-final on Monday. (ANI)

