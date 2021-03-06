Left Menu

Solskjaer hopes to have goalkeeper De Gea back 'very soon'

I expect him to be available very soon. Dean Henderson will replace the Spaniard for second-placed United when they visit Etihad Stadium on Sunday.He asked to go home. Dean did well against Palace, he said.First-placed City has a 14-point cushion over United.

PTI | Manchester | Updated: 06-03-2021 09:45 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 09:45 IST
Solskjaer hopes to have goalkeeper De Gea back 'very soon'

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea will have ''the time he needs'' before returning to the team following a trip to Spain for the birth of his child, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Friday.

De Gea is unavailable for Sunday's Manchester derby and missed Wednesday's 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace after he and his girlfriend traveled to Spain for the birth.

''I'll give him the time he needs before he comes back,'' Solskjaer said, acknowledging coronavirus protocols as well.

''As soon as David travels back we just have to follow the government rules,'' he said. ''I expect him to be available very soon.'' Dean Henderson will replace the Spaniard for second-placed United when they visit Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

''He asked to go home. In the old world, that’s a day and you come back and you're ready again,'' Solskjaer said. ''Now with the pandemic and the quarantines, of course, it’s a different world.'' Solskjaer expressed confidence in Henderson. ''Dean did well against Palace,'' he said.First-placed City has a 14-point cushion over United. AP KHS KHS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Last of five sluice gates closed at Vaal river dam

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Senate Democrats reach deal on jobless aid in Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill

Democrats in the U.S. Senate said Friday they had resolved their differences over unemployment aid in President Joe Bidens 1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid bill, enabling them to move forward with the sweeping package after hours of delay. The dea...

Reuters Health News Summary

Preliminary data from a study conducted at the University of Oxford indicates that the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca PLC is effective against the P1, or Brazilian, variant, a source with knowledge of the study told Reuters on Fr...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors COVID-19 vaccine antibodies pass into breast milkThe following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus...

Multilayer masks most effective at preventing aerosol generation: Study

Multilayer masks are most effective at preventing aerosol generation, says a new study conducted by a team led by researchers at Bengaluru-based Indian Institute of Science IISc.The study was carried out in collaboration with scientists in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021