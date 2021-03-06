Nagal goes down fighting in Argentina Open

India's Sumit Nagal's dream run at the ATP Argentina Open came to an end as he went down fighting against Spain's Ramos-Vinolas in the men's singles quarter-final here.

Nagal gave fifth seed and world no. 46 Ramos-Vinolas a run for his money before going down 6-4 2-6 5-7 in a 2 hour 25 minutes duel on Friday.

The Indian had reached his maiden ATP tour-level quarter-final when he registered the biggest win of his career by stunning world no. 22 Cristian Garin of Chile in the Round of 16.

Nagal, who had reached the second round at US Open last year, started as a qualifier here before making it to the main draw of the ATP 250 tournament.

