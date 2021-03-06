Left Menu

Srikanth, Satwik-Chirag enter semifinals of Swiss Open

PTI | Basel | Updated: 06-03-2021 10:13 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 10:13 IST
Former champion Kidambi Srikanth advanced to the men's singles semifinals of the Swiss Open after a straight game win over sixth seed Kantaphon Wangcharoen of Thailand here.

World no. 10 Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also entered the semifinals of the super 300 event, continuing their good run following a last four finish at Toyota Thailand Open in January.

Fourth seed Srikanth beat Wangcharoen 21-19 21-15 in 44 minutes, while second seeds Satwik and Chirag saw off fifth seeds Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi 12-21 21-19 21-12 in the men's doubles competition on Friday night.

Former world no. 1 Srikanth, who had last made it to semis at the Hong Kong Super 500 in November, 2019, will clash with top seed and world no. 2 Viktor Axelsen of Denmark.

It will be the first clash between the two since their meeting at the 2019 India Open in March.

Satwik and Chirag will face sixth seeded Danish pair of Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen.

Olympic silver medallist P V Sindhu will take on fourth seed Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark for a place in the final.

