Really pumped up to play in Doha Open, says Federer

Swiss tennis player Roger Federer on Friday said that he is really pumped up to participate in the upcoming Doha Open.

ANI | Basel | Updated: 06-03-2021 10:38 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 10:38 IST
Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Swiss tennis player Roger Federer on Friday said that he is really pumped up to participate in the upcoming Doha Open. The 20-time Grand Slam winner has not played in any tournament since Australian Open 2020. Since then, Federer has undergone two knee surgeries.

"So here we are, about to take off to fly to Doha. It has been a year since my last event. I can tell I am very excited. I want to thank all the people involved, it's been a long and hard road," said Federer in a video posted on his official Twitter account. "I know I'm not at the finish line yet but it's good, I feel I'm in a good place, I've been practising very well and I just feel really pumped up," he added.

In December last year, Federer was named among the entries for the Australian Open 2021. But eventually, the Swiss tennis maestro ended up withdrawing from the Grand Slam. Doha Open is set to start on Monday. Federer had last won a Grand Slam way back in 2018 as he emerged triumphant in the Australian Open. (ANI)

