Arsenal's position in Premier League standings 'not acceptable', says Arteta

Stating that Arsenal's position in the Premier League standings is not acceptable, manager Mikel Arteta has asked the Gunners to improve their game in the upcoming matches.

ANI | London | Updated: 06-03-2021 10:43 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 10:43 IST
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Stating that Arsenal's position in the Premier League standings is not acceptable, manager Mikel Arteta has asked the Gunners to improve their game in the upcoming matches. Arsenal is currently placed at the 10th spot in Premier League standings with 37 points from 26 matches. They are slated to take on Burnley later on Saturday.

"There's still a lot to improve, a lot of quality to add. We need to be much more efficient in decision-making, much quicker to open situations up when advantages are there, many more situations to feel when advantages are obtained," Goal.com quoted Arteta as saying. "More control of games, more defensive actions in the opponent's half, fewer giveaways in our own half, more clean sheets. There's a lot to do - more goals to score, more creativity. (There's) a lot to do. When you look at the league table, it is not acceptable. We are Arsenal football club and we should be nowhere near here. If somebody is happy with that he is in the wrong place," he added.

Arsenal has enjoyed a good spell since Christmas as the side has emerged triumphant on seven of their last 12 Premier League games, including a 3-1 win against Leicester City last weekend. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Last of five sluice gates closed at Vaal river dam

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

