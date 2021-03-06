Always tried to be like Gavaskar, that has never changed: Tendulkar

Left Menu

As former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar celebrates the 50th anniversary of his Test debut, Sachin Tendulkar thanked the batting great, saying Gavaskar showed the light to every young cricketer.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2021 11:08 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 11:08 IST
Former India batsman Sunil Gavaskar (file image). Image Credit: ANI

As former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar celebrates the 50th anniversary of his Test debut, Sachin Tendulkar thanked the batting great, saying Gavaskar showed the light to every young cricketer. Gavaskar made his Test debut on March 6, 1971, against West Indies at the Port of Spain, Trinidad. Over his career, Gavaskar went on to break many batting records and established himself as one of the finest batsmen to ever play the game.

"50 years ago on this day, he took the cricketing world by storm. He scored 774 runs in his debut series and each one of us growing up had a hero to look up to. India won the series in the West Indies and then In England and all of a sudden the sport in India had a new meaning," Tendulkar wrote in a Twitter post. "As a young boy, I knew I had someone to look up to and try and be like him. That has never changed. He remains my hero. Wish you a happy 50th in international cricket, Mr. Gavaskar. To every one of the 1971 team a happy 50th Anniversary. You all made us proud and showed us the light," he added.

India toured the West Indies during the 1970-71 cricket season for a five-Test series. The series turned out to be one of the most memorable ones as India won its first-ever Test series against the West Indies. India, led by Ajit Wadekar, emerged victorious 1-0 in the five-match series and Gavaskar finished as the leading run-scorer, registering four centuries including one double ton.

In his career, Gavaskar played 125 Tests and 108 ODIs for India. He was also a part of the 1983 World Cup win and 1985 World Championship of Cricket. Gavaskar scored 10,122 runs in the longest format of the game and he held the record for scoring most centuries in Test cricket till 2005. Sachin Tendulkar ended up breaking this record in 2005.

In 108 ODIs, Gavaskar scored 3,092 runs with his highest score being 103 not out. (ANI)

