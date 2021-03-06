Left Menu

Sports education gets major boost in India as XEBS launches new program

India's first IndoFrench business, Xavier Emlyon Business School (XEBS) has launched its Dual Degree Master's Program in Sports Industry Management to further enhance sports education.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 06-03-2021 11:24 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 11:24 IST
Sports education gets major boost in India as XEBS launches new program
XEBS lauches new program (Photo/ Odisha Sports Twitter(. Image Credit: ANI

India's first IndoFrench business, Xavier Emlyon Business School (XEBS) has launched its Dual Degree Master's Program in Sports Industry Management to further enhance sports education. The program was unveiled on Friday in presence of the Ambassador of France to India, Emmanuel Lenain; Principal Secretary, Sports, and Youth Services, Government of Odisha, Vishal Dev; Consul General, Consulate General of France in Calcutta, Virginie Corteval; Chairman, Odisha State Hockey Promotion Council, and former Indian hockey captain Dilip Tirkey; Attache for academic and scientific cooperation Emilia Cartier; XEBS board members, faculty and students were also present for the launch ceremony.

"Strengthening sports education in #Odisha, Dual Masters Programme in Sports Industry Management has been launched in @XEBSINDIA. It will further strengthen the sports ecosystem in the state," CMO Odisha tweeted on Saturday. The Indo-French dual degree program, being launched under the aegis of the XEBS Ahluwalia Centre of Excellence in Sports Management (XEBS CESM), is expected to be a gamechanger in the field of sports industry management with an MBA degree from Xavier University, Bhubaneswar, and an MSc degree from Emlyon business school, France.

One of the high-performance centres of excellence of the Odisha Government which was formed with support from KJS Ahluwalia Group in 2019, XEBS CESM has earlier launched two certificate programs in sports management. Speaking on the occasion, the Ambassador said: "I am happy to be a part of the launch of this Indo-French Dual Degree program of XEBS Ahluwalia Centre of Excellence in Sports Management, that too in a state like Odisha that is being called the sports capital of India. I am also excited to know that the Centre of Excellence has signed Letters of Intent with Tony Parker Adequat Academy and Decathlon India, which will provide great opportunities to students. I had the chance to meet and interact with some of the sportspersons from the state including Chess player Padmini Rout at an event hosted by the Tourism Department of Odisha and am looking forward to exploring the vibrant sports ecosystem of Odisha."

The program offering multi-campus experience across Bhubaneswar (XUB campus) and Paris (Emlyon business school campus) will be a full-time two-year residential program and bring in the best of faculty from Emlyon business school and Xavier University besides industry experts from both the countries. On the occasion of the launch of the program, XEBS Ahluwalia Centre of Excellence in Sports Management also signed letters of intent with Tony Parker Adequat Academy, Lyon, and Decathlon, India to collaborate and work in the field of sports, education, and innovation in the larger interest of students.

Through video messages, legendary basketball player Tony Parker stressed how XEBS CESM and his academy share common goals of innovation, inclusion, and entrepreneurship and that he was looking forward to this association while Steve Dykes, CEO, Decathlon India, spoke about the firm commitment of Decathlon, India's second-largest single brand retailer, to work together with XEBS CESM on sports education, internships and events. Speaking on the launch of the dual degree Master's program, Minister for Sports & Youth Services, Government of Odisha, Tusharkanti Behera said, "Our shared vision for sports and imparting quality education has been one of the key drivers for this initiative. The launch of a dual degree Master's program, today, is yet another milestone in our sporting journey and this collaborative endeavour will go a long way in boosting our rich and vibrant sports ecosystem and further the existing educational ties between the two countries." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Last of five sluice gates closed at Vaal river dam

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hearing adjourned till April 27 on suit seeking to restore temples in Qutub Minar complex

A Delhi court on Saturday adjourned till April 27 hearing on a civil suit seeking restoration of 27 Hindu and Jain temples in the Qutub Minar complex in Mehrauli, a lawyer familiar with the development said. On December 24 last year, the Sa...

U.S. Senate adopts COVID-19 jobless benefit compromise, superseding Republican measure

The U.S. Senate on Saturday approved a Democratic compromise measure setting federal unemployment benefits for workers hit by the coronavirus pandemic at 300 per week through Sept. 6, under President Joe Bidens 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief ...

Hong Kong court puts off release of pro-democracy activists

A group of 11 Hong Kong pro-democracy activists accused of subversion will stay in jail for at least another five days while judges consider whether to release them on bail, a court said Saturday.The group, which includes three former legis...

WRAPUP 2-Myanmar forces fire tear gas, stun grenades on protest as UN envoy calls for action

Myanmar security forces used tear gas and stun grenades to break up a protest in Yangon on Saturday, just hours after a United Nations special envoy called on the Security Council to take action against the ruling junta for the killings of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021