Cricket-India all out for 365 to claim 160-run lead v England
India was all out for 365 to claim a handy first-innings lead of 160 runs in the fourth and final test against England in Ahmedabad on Saturday. India is 2-1 up in the series and needs a draw to qualify for the final of the inaugural World Test Championship against New Zealand in June.Reuters | Ahmedabad | Updated: 06-03-2021 11:30 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 11:27 IST
India was all out for 365 to claim a handy first-innings lead of 160 runs in the fourth and final test against England in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Rishabh Pant was the top-scorer for the hosts with a flamboyant 101 while all-rounder Washington Sundar made 96 not out before he ran out of partners.
Ben Stokes was the pick of the England bowlers, claiming 4-89, while fellow seamer James Anderson got three wickets. India are 2-1 up in the series and needs a draw to qualify for the final of the inaugural World Test Championship against New Zealand in June.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Guj civic polls: Shah to vote in Ahmedabad, Rupani in Rajkot
BCCI asks white ball specialists to report in Ahmedabad on Mar 1
Gujarat civic polls: Amit Shah casts his vote in Ahmedabad
Inquiry ordered after Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express skips Andheri halt
Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express skips Andheri halt, WR probe on