Scoreboard: 4th India-England Test, Lunch-Day 3

Scoreboard at lunch on the third day of the fourth Test between India and England here on Saturday.

England 1st Innings: 205 India 1st Innings: Shubman Gill lbw b Anderson 0 Rohit Sharma lbw b Stokes 49 Cheteshwar Pujara lbw b Leach 17 Virat Kohli c Foakes b Stokes 0 Ajinkya Rahane c Stokes b Anderson 27 Rishabh Pant c Root b Anderson 101 Ravichandran Ashwin c Pope b Leach 13 Washington Sundar not out 96 Axar Patel run out (Bairstow/Root) 43 Ishant Sharma lbw b Stokes 0 Mohammed Siraj b Stokes 0 Extras: (B-10, LB-6, NB-3) 19 Total: (All out in 114.4 overs) 365 Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-40, 3-41, 4-80, 5-121, 6-146, 7-259, 8-365, 9-365, 10-365 Bowling: James Anderson 25 -14-44-3, Ben Stokes 27.4-6-89-4, Jack Leach 27-5-89-2, Dom Bess 17-1-71-0, Joe Root 18-1-56-0.

England 2nd Innings: Zak Crawley not out 5 Dom Sibley not out 1 Extras: 0 Total: (For no loss in 3 overs) 6 Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 2-0-5-0, Axar Patel 1-0-1-0.

