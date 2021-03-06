Ind vs Eng, 4th Test: Sundar, Axar shine with bat to put hosts in command (Lunch)

Left Menu

Bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar's 96-run knock helped India extend their dominance over England on the third day of the ongoing fourth Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday.

Washington Sundar and Axar Patel (Photo/ BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar's 96-run knock helped India extend their dominance over England on the third day of the ongoing fourth Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday. With the India innings finishing on 365 -- a lead of 160 -- the visitors had to bat out three overs before the umpires called for Lunch. At the break, England's score read 6/0 with openers Zak Crawley (5) and Dominic Sibley (1) at the crease.

Earlier, resuming the third day on 294/7, overnight batters Sundar and Axar Patel saw off the first hour with ease and the duo scored runs at a brisk pace, piling on further misery on the tired England bowlers. The first hour saw India scoring 50 runs as both Sundar and Axar looked to make the most of the bad balls from the visiting bowlers. Just when the 100-run plus partnership looked to take India's lead beyond England's reach, Axar (43) was run out against the run of play. In the very next over, Ishant Sharma (0) was out leg before off the bowling of Ben Stokes and India's score was reduced to 365/9 with Sundar still four runs away from his century.

While Sundar would have hoped for Siraj to hold one end up, Stokes cleaned him up in the same over as the all-rounder was left stranded - four short of a much-deserved maiden Test century. Even though Sundar missed out, the crowd was entertained to the core by Rishabh Pant on Friday as he hit a magnificent century. Apart from Pant and Sundar, Rohit Sharma also contributed with 49 at the top of the innings.

The English batsmen will have to put on their best show in the post-lunch session if the visitors are to harbour any hope of staying alive in the game. Brief Scores: England 205 and 6/0; India 365 (Rishabh Pant 101, Washington Sundar 96*) (ANI)

