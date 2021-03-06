Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Argentine qualifier Francisco keeps alive hopes of 'Cerundolo sweep'

Francisco Cerundolo continued to fly the family flag high in his home country by reaching his maiden ATP Tour semi-final at the Argentina Open on Friday, a week after his teenaged brother Juan Manuel won the Cordoba Open title. Qualifier Juan Manuel, 19, became the first player in 17 years to win an ATP title at the first attempt when he defeated Spain's world number 47 Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the final of the claycourt tournament in Cordoba on Sunday. NBA fines Jazz stars for ripping officials

The NBA fined Utah Jazz stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert a total of $45,000 on Friday for criticizing the officials after Wednesday's 131-123 overtime loss to the 76ers in Philadelphia. Mitchell was fined $25,000 for public criticism of the officiating and for his conduct while exiting the court. Spring training roundup: Michael Chavis' homer lifts Red Sox past Rays

Michael Chavis belted a two-run home run with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Boston Red Sox a walk-off win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday at Fort Myers, Fla. Moises Gomez and Mike Brosseau banged solo homers for the Rays, who nearly came back from a 4-0 deficit after starter Rich Hill gave up three hits and four runs in the first. NHL roundup: Blues snatch OT win against Kings

David Perron's second goal of the night tied the game with 44 seconds left in regulation and Mike Hoffman scored 1:30 into overtime to lift the visiting St. Louis Blues to a 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Friday. Ryan O'Reilly had three assists for the Blues, who won their fourth consecutive game. Ville Husso made 28 saves to earn the victory. Injured Azarenka withdraws from Qatar Open semis, Muguruza into final

Two-time Grand Slam champion Victoria Azarenka pulled out of her Qatar Open semi-final match in Doha due to a back problem she sustained in her quarter-final meeting with Elina Svitolina, organisers of the WTA 500 event said on Friday. The eighth-seeded Belarusian was scheduled to face Garbine Muguruza, who received a walkover into Saturday's final. Djokovic confirms return to Tour at Miami Open

World number one Novak Djokovic has said he will return to the court at this month's Miami Open having recuperated from a muscle tear suffered during his Australian Open title defence. The 33-year-old Serbian suffered the injury during a third round match at Melbourne Park but that did not stop him from clinching a record-extending ninth Australian Open title and his 18th Grand Slam.

NBA roundup: Bucks win thriller over Grizzlies Jrue Holiday's step-back, baseline jumper with two seconds remaining powered the Milwaukee Bucks to a 112-111 win over the host Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday. Holiday's shot over the outstretched hand of Dillon Brooks capped a wild final 39.1 seconds in which the two teams exchanged the lead five times.

Tom Brady rookie card auctioned for record $1.32M A Tom Brady rookie card sold for a record-setting $1.32 million in an online auction at PWCC Marketplace on Thursday, marking the most ever paid for a football card. James Park, a longtime Brady fan who lives in Boston, bought the autographed 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket card, one of 100 in existence.

Federer 'pumped up' to return to competition in Doha Former world number one Roger Federer said on Friday he was excited to return to competitive tennis at next week's Qatar Open after a year-long absence. The 20-time Grand Slam champion has not played a tournament since his Australian Open semi-final exit against Novak Djokovic last year, undergoing two knee surgeries since.

Walter Gretzky, father of ice hockey great Wayne, dies at 82 Walter Gretzky, who recognized his son Wayne's prodigious talent and helped shape him into the National Hockey League's all-time leading scorer, has died aged 82. His death was confirmed on Twitter by Wayne, who said his dad had battled Parkinson's disease and other health issues over the last few years.

