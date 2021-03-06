Left Menu

Women's cricket: India's WC preparation to finally begin with home series against South Africa

The Indian womens team will finally get to shake off the rust after 12 months of no international cricket and start their ODI World Cup preparation with the five-match series against South Africa beginning here on Sunday.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 06-03-2021 13:34 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 13:34 IST
Women's cricket: India's WC preparation to finally begin with home series against South Africa

The Indian women's team will finally get to shake off the rust after 12 months of no international cricket and start their ODI World Cup preparation with the five-match series against South Africa beginning here on Sunday. While the South Africans come into the series fresh from their home rubber against Pakistan last month, the Indians last played on March 8, 2020 when they lost to Australia in the T20 World Cup final. The quarantine protocol in COVID times have given only two days of nets to both the teams, making it tougher for the players to be at their best from the word go.

It can be safely said that the Indians have fallen behind in their World Cup preparation compared to the likes of England, New Zealand and Australia, who have played more regularly amid the pandemic. The new selection committee has come in with its own vision and picked six uncapped players for the eight match contest also comprising three T20s, leaving out senior players like Shikha Pandey, Taniya Bhatia and Veda Krishnamurthy. The non- selection of T20 star Shafali Verma for the ODIs has also raised a few eyebrows.

Harmanpreet Kaur, who is Mithali Raj's deputy in ODIs and T20 captain, insisted that rustiness will not be an issue for them and the players are itching to take the field after a long gap. ''It was a long break but sometimes things are not under your control, now we are getting to play cricket and we have to ensure we use this time and make our best combination for the upcoming tournaments,'' Harmanpreet, who will be playing her 100th ODI on Sunday, had said two days before the series opener.

Though the players did not get much game time over the past one year, they ensured their fitness remained unaffected. Some of the players, including Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma, used the free time to play in club tournaments as they did not know when the next India assignment would come. With the ODI World Cup scheduled in New Zealand early next year, the team needs to explore options in the middle-order and the pace department. South Africa, who recently beat Pakistan 3-0, will miss the services of their regular skipper Dane van Niekerk and all-rounder Chloe Tyron for the India tour. Sune Luus will lead the side in Niekerk's absence. The visitors got very little time to get used to the conditions but they go into the series with a lot more match time than the hosts. All the games will be played at state of the art Ekana Stadium with crowd capacity capped at 10 per cent. Teams (from) India women: Mithali Raj (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur, D Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Sushma Verma (wicket-keeper), Swetha Verma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Mansi Joshi, Poonam Yadav, C Prathyusha, Monica Patel.

South Africa women: Sune Luus (captain), Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail, Laura Wolvaardt, Trisha Chetty, Sinalo Jafta, Tasmin Britz, Marizanne Kapp, Nondumiso Shangase, Lizelle Lee, Anneke Bosch, Faye Tunnicliffe, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Mignon du Preez, Nadine de Klerk, Lara Goodall, Tumi Sekhukhune.

Match starts at 9 am.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Last of five sluice gates closed at Vaal river dam

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Approached court to prevent hit-and-run smear campaign, says Karnataka minister

A day after six Karnataka ministers moved to a local court here in connection with a sex tape case, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Saturday said there is a big political conspiracy to defame opponents by misusing media and have approached...

Imran Khan govt ramps up attack on Pak Election Commission ahead of vote of confidence

Despite a warning from the Election Commission of Pakistan ECP, Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf PTI on Friday ramped up its attack on the poll body over foul play in the recent Senate election ahead of todays vote of confidence in t...

Connecting Despite Social Distancing: Why it Matters

Although not talked about enough, loneliness and social isolation have become prevalent across the world, affecting 10-40 of the population across Europe, the U.S., and China. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, loneliness and isolation were...

IPL 2021 to start on April 9, final on May 30 subject to GC approval

By Baidurjo Bhose The 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League IPL is likely to be played from April 9 to May 30 subject to the approval of the Governing Council GC. In another development, while the date of the all-important GC meeting to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021