Boxing-Shields makes history with unanimous decision win over Dicaire

File photo. Image Credit: Twitter (@Claressashields)

American boxer Claressa Shields scored a unanimous points victory over Canada's Marie-Eve Dicaire on Friday to become the first undisputed world champion in two different divisions in the four-belt era. Shields, 25, retained her WBC and WBO light-middleweight titles, won the vacant WBA belt, and also took Dicaire's IBF crown after all three judges at the Dort Federal Event Centre in Flint, Michigan, scored the fight 100-90 in the American's favour.

"I was trying for the knockout," said Shield, who landed 116 punches to Dicaire's 31. "That's what I wanted. And I almost had it…at the end of the day, I'm the new undisputed champion at 154 pounds – the first boxer to do it in history." Shields, a two-time Olympic champion, had previously unified all four major belts - WBC, WBA, IBF, and WBO - at middleweight.

After the fight, she was quick to call out Britain's Savannah Marshall, the only fighter to have defeated Shields as an amateur. "You won a lucky decision when we were kids," Shields said.

