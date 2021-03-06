Boxing-Shields makes history with unanimous decision win over Dicaire
Shields, 25, retained her WBC and WBO light-middleweight titles, won the vacant WBA belt, and also took Dicaire's IBF crown after all three judges at the Dort Federal Event Centre in Flint, Michigan, scored the fight 100-90 in the American's favor. "I was trying for the knockout," said Shield, who landed 116 punches to Dicaire's 31.Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-03-2021 14:21 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 13:59 IST
American boxer Claressa Shields scored a unanimous points victory over Canada's Marie-Eve Dicaire on Friday to become the first undisputed world champion in two different divisions in the four-belt era. Shields, 25, retained her WBC and WBO light-middleweight titles, won the vacant WBA belt, and also took Dicaire's IBF crown after all three judges at the Dort Federal Event Centre in Flint, Michigan, scored the fight 100-90 in the American's favour.
"I was trying for the knockout," said Shield, who landed 116 punches to Dicaire's 31. "That's what I wanted. And I almost had it…at the end of the day, I'm the new undisputed champion at 154 pounds – the first boxer to do it in history." Shields, a two-time Olympic champion, had previously unified all four major belts - WBC, WBA, IBF, and WBO - at middleweight.
After the fight, she was quick to call out Britain's Savannah Marshall, the only fighter to have defeated Shields as an amateur. "You won a lucky decision when we were kids," Shields said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Canada says alleged Trump interference in extradition case of Huawei's Meng 'moot'
U.S. extends travel restrictions at land borders with Canada, Mexico through March 21
Canada says COVID-19 variants are boosting threat of a spring resurgence
As parts of Canada relax COVID-19 measures, health officials warn of spring resurgence
US, Canada, Mexico extend non-essential travel restrictions till March 21