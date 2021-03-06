Left Menu

England in tatters, slump to 91 for 6 in 2nd innings at tea on Day 3

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 06-03-2021 14:22 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 14:22 IST
England in tatters, slump to 91 for 6 in 2nd innings at tea on Day 3

England were tottering at 91 for six in their second innings at tea after India were bowled out for 365 on the third day of the fourth and final Test here on Saturday.

Dan Lawrence (19 not out) and Ben Foakes (6 not out) were the two unbeaten batsmen at the crease as England lost six wickets for 85 runs in the post-lunch session.

Indian spin duo of Axar Patel(3/28) and Ravichandran Ashwin (3/38) continued to torment the English batsmen, sharing six wickets between them.

England still trail India by 69 runs with seven sessions of play remaining in the match.

Earlier, Washington Sundar remained unbeaten on 96 as India were bowled out for 365.

Axar Patel (43) and Washington shared 106 runs for the eighth wicket as the hosts added 71 runs in the pre-lunch session. India finished with a lead of 160 runs.

Brief Scores: India 1st Innings: 365 all out England: 205 and 91 for 6 in 33 overs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Last of five sluice gates closed at Vaal river dam

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Delhi HC directs 3,499 undertrial prisoners to surrender before expiry of interim bail

The Delhi High Court has directed all the 3,499 Under Trial Prisoners UTPs who were granted interim bails amid COVID-19 under the various criteria laid down by the High Powered Committee HPC, shall surrender before the concerned Jail Superi...

Approached court to prevent hit-and-run smear campaign, says Karnataka minister

A day after six Karnataka ministers moved to a local court here in connection with a sex tape case, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Saturday said there is a big political conspiracy to defame opponents by misusing media and have approached...

Imran Khan govt ramps up attack on Pak Election Commission ahead of vote of confidence

Despite a warning from the Election Commission of Pakistan ECP, Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf PTI on Friday ramped up its attack on the poll body over foul play in the recent Senate election ahead of todays vote of confidence in t...

Connecting Despite Social Distancing: Why it Matters

Although not talked about enough, loneliness and social isolation have become prevalent across the world, affecting 10-40 of the population across Europe, the U.S., and China. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, loneliness and isolation were...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021