Left Menu

Rugby League-NZ Warriors extend COVID-enforced Australian stay

The "bubble" will be introduced later than originally hoped after a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in New Zealand. "We've had discussions with the NRL and our players and staff about delaying our return to ensure we have some continuity for the first 15 rounds of the competition," Warriors chief executive Cameron George said.

Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2021 15:30 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 15:30 IST
Rugby League-NZ Warriors extend COVID-enforced Australian stay

New Zealand Warriors will play their National Rugby League season (NRL) in Australia until at least the middle of June, further delaying their return to the Mt Smart Stadium, where they last played in August 2019. The only non-Australian club in the NRL spent five months of last year in a biosecure bubble in Australia to enable the 2020 season to be resumed and completed after borders were closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Warriors had hoped to head back to New Zealand after four rounds of the 2021 season but said on Saturday that their return, which was contingent on a trans-Tasman "bubble" to allow travel between Australia and New Zealand without having to go into quarantine, will be delayed until at least June 21. The "bubble" will be introduced later than originally hoped after a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in New Zealand.

"We've had discussions with the NRL and our players and staff about delaying our return to ensure we have some continuity for the first 15 rounds of the competition," Warriors chief executive Cameron George said. The Warriors will play a minimum of seven of their 12 home games in Australia, starting with a fixture against the Gold Coast Titans on March 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Last of five sluice gates closed at Vaal river dam

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Egypt's Sisi visits Sudan with dam diplomacy, security on the agenda

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi visited Sudan on Saturday for the first time since the overthrow of former President Omar al-Bashir, as the neighbors push to break a diplomatic deadlock over a giant dam being built by Ethiopia. Sisi...

10mn doses from India won't impact poor nations' vaccine access, says UK

UK Vaccine Deployment Minister Nadhim Zahawi has defended a shipment of 10 million doses of Covishield en route from India amid some concerns that it would impact supplies of COVID-19 vaccines for poorer nations.The minister in charge of ov...

Samsung, National Geographic Traveller India Partner to #UncoverTheEpic with Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G's 8K Video Snap Feature

National Geographic Traveller Indias latest cover has been shot using Galaxy S21 Ultra 5GFirst-ever National Geographic Traveller India covers captured straight from an 8K video Samsung, Indias most trusted brand, teamed up with National Ge...

India finish on top of ICC World Championship standings, courtesy 3-1 series win over England

India on Saturday finished on top of the league phase of the ICC World Test Championship standings after crushing England by an innings and 25 runs in the fourth and final Test here to pocket the series 3-1.That victory against England mean...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021