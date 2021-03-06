Rugby League-NZ Warriors extend COVID-enforced Australian stay

New Zealand Warriors will play their National Rugby League season (NRL) in Australia until at least the middle of June, further delaying their return to the Mt Smart Stadium, where they last played in August 2019. The only non-Australian club in the NRL spent five months of last year in a biosecure bubble in Australia to enable the 2020 season to be resumed and completed after borders were closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Warriors had hoped to head back to New Zealand after four rounds of the 2021 season but said on Saturday that their return, which was contingent on a trans-Tasman "bubble" to allow travel between Australia and New Zealand without having to go into quarantine, will be delayed until at least June 21. The "bubble" will be introduced later than originally hoped after a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in New Zealand.

"We've had discussions with the NRL and our players and staff about delaying our return to ensure we have some continuity for the first 15 rounds of the competition," Warriors chief executive Cameron George said. The Warriors will play a minimum of seven of their 12 home games in Australia, starting with a fixture against the Gold Coast Titans on March 13.

