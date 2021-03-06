Cricket-India beat England by an innings and 25 runs for 3-1 series win

Cricket-India beat England by an innings and 25 runs for 3-1 series winReuters | Ahmedabad | Updated: 06-03-2021 15:55 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 15:55 IST
India beat England by an innings and 25 runs in the fourth and final test to complete a 3-1 series victory in Ahmedabad on Saturday.
Having conceded a 160-run lead, England were all out for 135 in their second innings on day three of the contest.
The win means India have qualified for the final of the inaugural World Test Championship against New Zealand in June.
