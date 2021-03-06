Left Menu

Reuters | Ahmedabad | Updated: 06-03-2021 15:55 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 15:55 IST
Cricket-India beat England by an innings and 25 runs for 3-1 series win

India beat England by an innings and 25 runs in the fourth and final test to complete a 3-1 series victory in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Having conceded a 160-run lead, England were all out for 135 in their second innings on day three of the contest.

The win means India have qualified for the final of the inaugural World Test Championship against New Zealand in June.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

