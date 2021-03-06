Sanjeev Kapoor Cookery Show and the Grand Finale of Zaayka Presents Jito Master Chef was Held at ITC Grand Chola Chennai

Left Menu

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India NewsVoir On account of the International Womens day, JITO Ladies Wing, a city-based NGO is scouting out culinary talent at their Grand Finale of Zaayka presents Jito Master Chef, at ITC Grand Chola Chennai, today.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir) On account of the International Women’s day, JITO Ladies Wing, a city-based NGO is scouting out culinary talent at their Grand Finale of Zaayka presents Jito Master Chef, at ITC Grand Chola Chennai, today. The cook-off will be presided by celebrity chef PadmashreeSanjeev Kapoor who will later host a Fusion Cuisine Cookery session following the event. A total of 24 contestants participated at the preliminary round held at the Accord Metropolitan Hotel. A panel of judges led by Mr. Arjun Bhat, Top executive chef Accord hotels and Mr.AshutoshNerlinkar - Top Executive chef The Park, oversaw the competition were contestants were asked to produce Jain Food. Six best cooks were selected out of the lot based on the parameters of flavors, presentation, taste and texture in three categories - mocktails, starters and desserts. Shanu Jain, Chairperson JLW said, “Our organization is always committed to develop a platform to implement various activities and programs to strengthen the socio-economic status of women. We are constantly aiming to empower women worldwide to achieve transformation through Leadership, Technology and Economic Prosperity.'' Neha SidharthLodha, Zaayka Convener said that ''We are happy that our organization could offer a platform such as this to showcase hidden talents. We hope that through this competition, the ladies will garner a rich appreciation for the culture, heritage and history behind Jain cuisine.” When asked about the experience, SushilaLodha one of the finalist quipped ''I cannot put to words how elated we are at this opportunity. I am very glad I got a chance to demonstrate my culinary skills in front of my all-time favourite Sanjeev Kapoor. Watching him work his magic in the kitchen was an experience of a lifetime.'' Post the cookery session results will be announced. First winner was ArchanaDugar, 1st Runner up was ArunaVijay and 2nd Runner-up was SushilaLodha. All the members present for the Grand Finale event were treated to a widespread sumptuous lunch. Image 1: Left to Right: PurviDugar, Shanu Jain, Dimple Jain, SonaliDugar , DK Jain, Mrs. Kapoor, Sanjeev Kapoor, Vinod Kumar Jain, Bharat Doshi, Tejus Kothari, Sunanda, NehaSidharthLodha, NeetuKochar Image 2: Left to Right: PurviDugar, Shanu Jain, Sanjeev Kapoor, NehaSidharthLodha, NeetuKochar PWR PWR

