Rugby-Lonergan long-range penalty seals dramatic victory for Brumbies

Replacement scrum-half Ryan Lonergan kicked a monster penalty from his own half after the hooter to secure a dramatic 27-24 bonus-point victory for the ACT Brumbies over the Melbourne Rebels in their Super Rugby AU clash in Canberra on Saturday. The game looked to be headed for "golden try" extra-time with the scores level, before Lonergan launched a massive kick that narrowly had the beating of the crossbar to secure an eighth home win in a row for the Brumbies and maintain their 100% start to the new season with a third successive victory.

The Brumbies lost skipper Allan Alaalatoa to a red card just before halftime, though competition rules allowed him to be replaced after 20 minutes, but they scored three tries via centre Len Ikitau, full-back Tom Banks and a penalty try to secure the bonus point. Flyhalf Matt Toomua kicked eight penalties for the visitors, who led 12-10 at halftime but could not make their numerical advantage count.

It was a game that was initially due to be played in Melbourne but was switched to Canberra to allow the Rebels to travel on to face the Western Force in Perth on Friday and beat border restrictions from Victoria into Western Australia. The Brumbies lead the Super Rugby AU table with 14 points from their three games, with the Rebels in fourth having started the season with a pair of defeats.

