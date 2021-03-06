Rahul wishes India on making it to World Test Championship final

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday congratulated the Indian cricket team for its series win over England and extended best wishes for the World Test Championship Final for which it has qualified.

India trounced England by an innings and 25 runs on the third day of the fourth Test to complete a 3-1 series victory on Saturday, securing their place in the June's World Test Championships Final against New Zealand.

''Congratulations to #TeamIndia on a well deserved victory in the 4th #INDvsENG Test & for winning the Test series!'' Gandhi tweeted.

''Best wishes for the World Test Championship Finals,'' he said.

