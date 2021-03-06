Left Menu

Rahul wishes India on making it to World Test Championship final

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2021 16:48 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 16:48 IST
Rahul wishes India on making it to World Test Championship final

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday congratulated the Indian cricket team for its series win over England and extended best wishes for the World Test Championship Final for which it has qualified.

India trounced England by an innings and 25 runs on the third day of the fourth Test to complete a 3-1 series victory on Saturday, securing their place in the June's World Test Championships Final against New Zealand.

''Congratulations to #TeamIndia on a well deserved victory in the 4th #INDvsENG Test & for winning the Test series!'' Gandhi tweeted.

''Best wishes for the World Test Championship Finals,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Last of five sluice gates closed at Vaal river dam

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar protesters string up women's clothes for protection

Protesters in Myanmar have taken to stringing up womens clothing on lines across the streets to slow down police and soldiers because walking beneath them is traditionally considered bad luck for men. The wraparound cloths, known as a longy...

Adityanath meets farmers' delegation from western UP, reiterates farm laws will double farmers' income

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday met a delegation of farmers from western Uttar Pradesh at his government residence and said the new farm laws are enacted with the objective to double the income of farmers. The farme...

'Mention in poll manifesto freeing of temples from govt grip'

Intensifying the campaign to free temples in Tamil Nadu from the state government control, Isha Foundation has asked Chief Minister K Palaniswami and Opposition Leader M K Stalin to mention in their poll manifesto about freeing of the place...

Sudeva Delhi return to winning ways, beat Chennai City 2-1

Sudeva Delhi FC came back from a goal down to beat Chennai City FC 2-1 in a Group B match of the I-League here on Saturday.William Pauliankhum 34th minute cancelled Jockson Dhas 6th early goal, before Sairuatkima 452 headed in the winner in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021