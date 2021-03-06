Rahul wishes India on making it to World Test Championship final

Rahul wishes India on making it to World Test Championship finalPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2021 16:48 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 16:48 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday congratulated the Indian cricket team for its series win over England and extended best wishes for the World Test Championship Final for which it has qualified.
India trounced England by an innings and 25 runs on the third day of the fourth Test to complete a 3-1 series victory on Saturday, securing their place in the June's World Test Championships Final against New Zealand.
''Congratulations to #TeamIndia on a well deserved victory in the 4th #INDvsENG Test & for winning the Test series!'' Gandhi tweeted.
''Best wishes for the World Test Championship Finals,'' he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
China officially admits five military officers and soldiers killed in clash with Indian Army in Galwan Valley in June last year.
I-League: Indian Arrows ready for 'tough game' with Gokulam Kerala FC
China officially admits five military officers, soldiers killed in Galwan clash with Indian Army
Soccer-England's National League to continue, sixth-tier season scrapped
Loss of autonomy in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir threatens minorities’ rights – UN independent experts