Left Menu

Para athlete Vinod Kumar tests COVID positive, shifted to Bengaluru hospital

Indian para-athlete Vinod Kumar has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been shifted to a hospital in Bengaluru as a precautionary measure, the Sports Authority of India SAI said on Saturday. It was after completing this quarantine period that Vinod was tested again and he came COVID positive, the SAI said.Vinod has been moved to SS Sparsh Multispeciality hospital as a precautionary measure for further treatment and monitoring.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2021 16:51 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 16:51 IST
Para athlete Vinod Kumar tests COVID positive, shifted to Bengaluru hospital

Indian para-athlete Vinod Kumar has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been shifted to a hospital in Bengaluru as a precautionary measure, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) said on Saturday. Vinod is a bronze medallist at the Fazza World Para Athletics Grand Prix that was held in Dubai recently. ''Vinod was amongst a group of 4 Para-Athletics National campers (3 athletes and 1 support staff) who had reported to the SAI Bengaluru training base on February 23 and 24 and went into 7 day quarantine upon arrival. ''As prescribed in Standard Operating Procedures established by SAI, an RT-PCR test was taken on the 6th day,'' a SAI statement read.

Para high jumper Nishad Kumar, also based in SAI Bengaluru, had earlier tested positive for the deadly virus, forcing all other athletes who were in his contact to go into seven-day quarantine period. ''It was after completing this quarantine period that Vinod was tested again and he came COVID positive,'' the SAI said.

''Vinod has been moved to SS Sparsh Multispeciality hospital as a precautionary measure for further treatment and monitoring. Nishad Kumar, on the other hand, has been discharged from the hospital and been advised 7 days of quarantine.'' Vinod is a Tokyo Paralympic quota holder in men's F52 discus throw event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Last of five sluice gates closed at Vaal river dam

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar protesters string up women's clothes for protection

Protesters in Myanmar have taken to stringing up womens clothing on lines across the streets to slow down police and soldiers because walking beneath them is traditionally considered bad luck for men. The wraparound cloths, known as a longy...

Adityanath meets farmers' delegation from western UP, reiterates farm laws will double farmers' income

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday met a delegation of farmers from western Uttar Pradesh at his government residence and said the new farm laws are enacted with the objective to double the income of farmers. The farme...

'Mention in poll manifesto freeing of temples from govt grip'

Intensifying the campaign to free temples in Tamil Nadu from the state government control, Isha Foundation has asked Chief Minister K Palaniswami and Opposition Leader M K Stalin to mention in their poll manifesto about freeing of the place...

Sudeva Delhi return to winning ways, beat Chennai City 2-1

Sudeva Delhi FC came back from a goal down to beat Chennai City FC 2-1 in a Group B match of the I-League here on Saturday.William Pauliankhum 34th minute cancelled Jockson Dhas 6th early goal, before Sairuatkima 452 headed in the winner in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021