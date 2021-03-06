Left Menu

Pant was told he's got to lose a bit of weight and work hard on his keeping and he has responded: Shastri

India head coach Ravi Shastri heaped praise on wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant and called him a magnificent talent as he displayed great performance throughout the series with both bat and wicket-keeping gloves.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 06-03-2021 17:00 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 17:00 IST
Pant was told he's got to lose a bit of weight and work hard on his keeping and he has responded: Shastri
India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant (Photo/ BCCI). Image Credit: ANI

India head coach Ravi Shastri heaped praise on wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant and called him a magnificent talent as he displayed great performance throughout the series with both bat and wicket-keeping gloves. Team India on Saturday roared into the final of the inaugural edition of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) following an emphatic 3-1 series win over England.

Pant played a knock of 101 runs in the first innings which Shastri termed as the best counter-attacking innings he has ever seen in India. "Pant has been simply magnificent. We were hard on him. Nothing comes easy. He was told in no uncertain terms that he has got to respect the game a little more. He's got to lose a bit of weight and work hard on his keeping. We know the talent he has and he has responded. He has worked like hell for the last few months and the results are here to see. Yesterday's innings was the best counter-attacking innings I have seen in India," Shastri said in the post-match presentation.

Shastri further talked about the first innings partnerships which Pant had with Rohit Sharma and Washington Sundar. "It was a two-phase innings. He built a partnership with Rohit playing against his nature -- to do that is not easy -- and to turn it on after 50. Keeping has been magnificent and Washi was outstanding too," he said.

It was a no-show from the English batsmen once again as they looked completely clueless after walking into the middle in the post-lunch session with the score on 6/0. Dan Lawrence (50) was the only player who had some answer to the duo of Ashwin and Axar as none of the other batsmen seemed to have the technical acumen to dig in, barring skipper Joe Root (30). But once Ashwin sent back Root, it was all about delaying the humiliation for the English batsmen. Ashwin picking up Jonny Bairstow for a golden duck only added to England's misery. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Last of five sluice gates closed at Vaal river dam

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar protesters string up women's clothes for protection

Protesters in Myanmar have taken to stringing up womens clothing on lines across the streets to slow down police and soldiers because walking beneath them is traditionally considered bad luck for men. The wraparound cloths, known as a longy...

Adityanath meets farmers' delegation from western UP, reiterates farm laws will double farmers' income

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday met a delegation of farmers from western Uttar Pradesh at his government residence and said the new farm laws are enacted with the objective to double the income of farmers. The farme...

'Mention in poll manifesto freeing of temples from govt grip'

Intensifying the campaign to free temples in Tamil Nadu from the state government control, Isha Foundation has asked Chief Minister K Palaniswami and Opposition Leader M K Stalin to mention in their poll manifesto about freeing of the place...

Sudeva Delhi return to winning ways, beat Chennai City 2-1

Sudeva Delhi FC came back from a goal down to beat Chennai City FC 2-1 in a Group B match of the I-League here on Saturday.William Pauliankhum 34th minute cancelled Jockson Dhas 6th early goal, before Sairuatkima 452 headed in the winner in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021