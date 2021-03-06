Left Menu

Ind vs Eng: Never thought of WTC, just took one series at a time, says Shastri

As India booked a place in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) against New Zealand, head coach Ravi Shastri said the side did not think of the Test championship and took it as one series at a time.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 06-03-2021 17:20 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 17:20 IST
Ind vs Eng: Never thought of WTC, just took one series at a time, says Shastri
India head coach Ravi Shastri. Image Credit: ANI

As India booked a place in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) against New Zealand, head coach Ravi Shastri said the side did not think of the Test championship and took it as one series at a time. Team India on Saturday roared into the final of the inaugural edition of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) following an emphatic 3-1 series win over England.

Shastri said changing the rule of the WTC qualification in between the tournament when India was leading the table wasn't something that impressed the boys. "It's a great feeling to win the series. It's satisfying to see the youngsters perform in tough situations. The way Pant and Washi played... pressure was on us but from there to get to 360 was incredible. The boys just took one series at a time. Never thought of the Test championship. Things got changed when we were top of the table and when we were not playing. The first Test in Chennai could have been different with a bit more rest," Shastri said in the post-match presentation.

Earlier, ahead of the fourth and final Test of the series against England, India skipper Virat Kohli had said the WTC is a distraction for them as the team is already motivated enough to play Test cricket or any form of the game. "To be brutally honest it (WTC) might work for teams that are not motivated enough to play Test cricket. Teams like us who are motivated to play Test cricket and want to win Test matches and keep the Indian cricket team at the top of the world in Test cricket we have no issues whatsoever whether it is WTC or not," Kohli had said in a virtual press conference.

"I think for teams like us, it is just a distraction when you start thinking of WTC. Eventually, it is only a game of cricket. World Cup final, semifinal anything you take it is the game of cricket at the end of the day. And if you are not motivated to play a normal game of cricket and extra motivated to play a game of cricket which has some incentive to it for me, as an individual that is unacceptable. We as a team have never played with that mindset. For us any game is important, we are going to go for result whenever an opportunity presents itself that's why people want to watch us as a team now," he had added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Last of five sluice gates closed at Vaal river dam

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NCPCR asks Allahabad admin to lodge FIR against hospital over death of child

The countrys apex child rights body has written to the district collector of Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, asking him to lodge an FIR and conduct an inquiry into recent reports appearing on social media about the misconduct of a local hospital ...

Swiss Open: PV Sindhu reaches final with win over Mia Blichfeldt

Ace India shuttler PV Sindhu on Saturday progressed to the final of the Swiss Open after registering a straight games win over Denmarks Mia Blichfeldt in the semi-final. Rio Olympics silver medalist clinched the clash 22-20, 21-10 that last...

Myanmar protesters string up women's clothes for protection

Protesters in Myanmar have taken to stringing up womens clothing on lines across the streets to slow down police and soldiers because walking beneath them is traditionally considered bad luck for men. The wraparound cloths, known as a longy...

Adityanath meets farmers' delegation from western UP, reiterates farm laws will double farmers' income

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday met a delegation of farmers from western Uttar Pradesh at his government residence and said the new farm laws are enacted with the objective to double the income of farmers. The farme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021