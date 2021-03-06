Left Menu

Effortless nonchalance: Rishabh Pant on reverse flicking pacers, making commentators look dull

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 06-03-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 17:25 IST
Effortless nonchalance: Rishabh Pant on reverse flicking pacers, making commentators look dull

He has got everyone excited but Rishabh Pant was nonchalance personified as he picked up the man of the match honours for his brilliant hundred in the fourth and final Test against England here on Saturday.

Pant's 101 off 118 balls, during which he smoothly shifted gears to unsettle the English bowlers, had everyone, from his own skipper Virat Kohli to rival captain Joe Root, praising him to sky.

The 23-year-old man of the moment, however, had very little to say after picking up the award with his trademark cheeky grin firmly in place.

''I think the drills have helped, and my confidence has helped, transferring it from my batting to my keeping,'' he responded to an elaborate query on what has worked for him and the secret of his apparent joy while playing the game.

Nonetheless, he did acknowledge that the knock meant a lot to him as it helped the team come out of a seemingly precarious position.

That perhaps was an understatement, for his hundred changed the face of the game completely and effectively shut the door on England.

''This was a very important innings, especially with the team under pressure. We were in a tough situation at 146-6, and there's nothing better than performing when the team needs you the most,'' he said.

And what about that outrageous reverse flick off James Anderson that was adjudged the moment of the match and about which, the Englishmen haven't stopped talking about after getting over their fixation with India's dust bowl pitches? ''If I get the chance to reverse-flick a fast bowler again, I definitely would,'' he said. And lastly, he seems to be an entertainer not just with the bat but also behind the stumps with his often hilarious chirpiness. Harsha Bhogle quipped that his chatter was making seasoned commentators like him seem dull to the viewers.

''It's a compliment for me but I am sorry it has become a problem for you,'' he couldn't hide his grin while responding to that.

''I have grown up believing that I will play the game to be happy and make everyone happy,'' he said summing up his philosophy as a player.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Last of five sluice gates closed at Vaal river dam

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NCPCR asks Allahabad admin to lodge FIR against hospital over death of child

The countrys apex child rights body has written to the district collector of Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, asking him to lodge an FIR and conduct an inquiry into recent reports appearing on social media about the misconduct of a local hospital ...

Swiss Open: PV Sindhu reaches final with win over Mia Blichfeldt

Ace India shuttler PV Sindhu on Saturday progressed to the final of the Swiss Open after registering a straight games win over Denmarks Mia Blichfeldt in the semi-final. Rio Olympics silver medalist clinched the clash 22-20, 21-10 that last...

Myanmar protesters string up women's clothes for protection

Protesters in Myanmar have taken to stringing up womens clothing on lines across the streets to slow down police and soldiers because walking beneath them is traditionally considered bad luck for men. The wraparound cloths, known as a longy...

Adityanath meets farmers' delegation from western UP, reiterates farm laws will double farmers' income

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday met a delegation of farmers from western Uttar Pradesh at his government residence and said the new farm laws are enacted with the objective to double the income of farmers. The farme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021