It's really tough being in the bio-bubble: Ravi Shastri

India head coach Ravi Shastri has said that living in a bubble isn't an easy thing to do. The Indian players haven't been on a break since the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Shastri pointed that it is "really tough" living in a bio-secure environment. "Six months in the bubble, seeing the same faces. The bubble will burst (smiled Ravi). It's tough for professional players when you are not doing well. it's really tough being in the bubble," Shastri said in the post-match presentation.

Axar Patel along with Ravichandran Ashwin spun a web as the hosts won the fourth and final Test by an innings and 25 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday. The head coach praised youngsters for grabbing the opportunity thrown at them and hailed India's never-say-die attitude. "It was teamwork, not one individual calling the shots. We've given opportunities for youngsters and they have grabbed those and delivered. They have been in a corner but they have fought from there," said Shastri.

Advertisement

"This side refuses to give up. We were irrepressible in Australia and we are the same here too. Our main thing was to show empathy to the players because these are tough times," he added. Shastri also pointed out the fact that the visitors failed to convert the chances hence lost the series even after winning the first Test.

"The scoreline of 3-1 doesn't reflect how close the series was. It's like our series in England we lost 1-4. England had their moments and if they grabbed those we could have had a different result," said Shastri. With this win, Team India roared into the final of the inaugural edition of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC).

India finished as the number one team with 72.2 percentage points in the WTC points table, the factor that determined the final placings rather than total points won, following a change to the points system owing to the Covid-19 disruption. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)