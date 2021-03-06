Left Menu

Ind vs Eng: Kohli praises Rohit and Ashwin after series win

After sealing the series 3-1 and securing a place in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) against New Zealand, India skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday called batsman Rohit Sharma and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin as the stand-out performers of the four-match series.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 06-03-2021 17:53 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 17:53 IST
Ind vs Eng: Kohli praises Rohit and Ashwin after series win
India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo/ BCCI) . Image Credit: ANI

After sealing the series 3-1 and securing a place in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) against New Zealand, India skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday called batsman Rohit Sharma and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin as the stand-out performers of the four-match series. Team India on Saturday roared into the final of the inaugural edition of the WTC following an emphatic innings and 25-run win over England in fourth and final Test of the series at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

"We had to pick up our body language after the first game in Chennai. Every team in international cricket is a quality side and we need to work hard to beat them, even at home. Keeping that intensity going is most important and is the hallmark of our team. Rohit's knock was the defining moment in Chennai, and Ashwin has been our most bankable player over the years so they have been our best players this series. Now we can accept that the WTC final, which was a distraction in New Zealand in 2020, but now it's a reality. "The comeback in Chennai pleased me the most. The first game was an aberration and England outplayed us. The toss played a crucial role and the bowlers weren't in the contest. We bowled and fielded with more intensity and so the comeback was very heartening," he added.

India skipper further said that team's bench strength is extremely strong which is a good sign for Indian cricket. "Our bench strength is extremely strong and that's a good sign for Indian cricket. When the transition happens, the standards won't fall and Rishabh (Pant) and Washy's (Washington Sundar) partnership showed exactly that in a crucial juncture of the match," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Last of five sluice gates closed at Vaal river dam

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NCPCR asks Allahabad admin to lodge FIR against hospital over death of child

The countrys apex child rights body has written to the district collector of Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, asking him to lodge an FIR and conduct an inquiry into recent reports appearing on social media about the misconduct of a local hospital ...

Swiss Open: PV Sindhu reaches final with win over Mia Blichfeldt

Ace India shuttler PV Sindhu on Saturday progressed to the final of the Swiss Open after registering a straight games win over Denmarks Mia Blichfeldt in the semi-final. Rio Olympics silver medalist clinched the clash 22-20, 21-10 that last...

Myanmar protesters string up women's clothes for protection

Protesters in Myanmar have taken to stringing up womens clothing on lines across the streets to slow down police and soldiers because walking beneath them is traditionally considered bad luck for men. The wraparound cloths, known as a longy...

Adityanath meets farmers' delegation from western UP, reiterates farm laws will double farmers' income

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday met a delegation of farmers from western Uttar Pradesh at his government residence and said the new farm laws are enacted with the objective to double the income of farmers. The farme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021