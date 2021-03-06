Ind vs Eng: Kohli praises Rohit and Ashwin after series win

After sealing the series 3-1 and securing a place in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) against New Zealand, India skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday called batsman Rohit Sharma and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin as the stand-out performers of the four-match series. Team India on Saturday roared into the final of the inaugural edition of the WTC following an emphatic innings and 25-run win over England in fourth and final Test of the series at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

"We had to pick up our body language after the first game in Chennai. Every team in international cricket is a quality side and we need to work hard to beat them, even at home. Keeping that intensity going is most important and is the hallmark of our team. Rohit's knock was the defining moment in Chennai, and Ashwin has been our most bankable player over the years so they have been our best players this series. Now we can accept that the WTC final, which was a distraction in New Zealand in 2020, but now it's a reality. "The comeback in Chennai pleased me the most. The first game was an aberration and England outplayed us. The toss played a crucial role and the bowlers weren't in the contest. We bowled and fielded with more intensity and so the comeback was very heartening," he added.

Advertisement

India skipper further said that team's bench strength is extremely strong which is a good sign for Indian cricket. "Our bench strength is extremely strong and that's a good sign for Indian cricket. When the transition happens, the standards won't fall and Rishabh (Pant) and Washy's (Washington Sundar) partnership showed exactly that in a crucial juncture of the match," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)