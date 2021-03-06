Left Menu

Sudeva Delhi return to winning ways, beat Chennai City 2-1

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-03-2021 18:05 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 18:05 IST
Sudeva Delhi return to winning ways, beat Chennai City 2-1

Sudeva Delhi FC came back from a goal down to beat Chennai City FC 2-1 in a Group B match of the I-League here on Saturday.

William Pauliankhum (34th minute) cancelled Jockson Dhas (6th) early goal, before Sairuatkima (45+2) headed in the winner in injury time of the first-half to break Sudeva's four-game winless streak.

Satyasagara's side took the lead in the sixth minute after Demir Avdic won the ball of Sairuatkima in the area, and cut his cross back to Jockson Dhas, who placed his shot into the right bottom corner.

Sudeva retaliated immediately and Kean Lewis met Naroem Mahesh's cross, only to have his header blocked in a crowded penalty area in the eighth minute. Sudeva finally cracked the Chennai City defence in the 34th minute when Pauliankhum latched on to Naorem Mahesh's through pass and powered his strike through the keeper's legs to level the score line.

With half time approaching, it was Sudeva's turn to threaten after surviving three close scares. But unlike Chennai City, Sudeva made good of the one chance they got as Sairuatkima headed in Kean Lewis' corner, making up for his earlier error.

Sudeva finished the first half with a 2-1 lead over Chennai City. Satyasagara's side started the second half brightly when substitute Ranjeet Pandre latched on to Sriram's pass, but could not beat the oncoming keeper Sachin Jha from a narrow angle in the 51st minute. Satyasagara brought in Elvedin Skrijelj and Pravitto Raju, and the latter came close to equalising in the 85th minute, when he met Jockson Dhas' cross, but his diving header ended on the wrong side of the post.

With the victory, Chencho Dorji's side now have 12 points from 11 games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Last of five sluice gates closed at Vaal river dam

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Free Entry for women at Lucknow's historical monuments on Women's day

The District Magistrate of Uttar Pradeshs Lucknow on Saturday announced that women will be given free entry at the historical monuments in the district on the occasion of International Womens Day on March 8. According to a notification issu...

Europe records 1M coronavirus cases last week

Europe recorded 1 million new coronavirus cases last week, an increase of 9 per cent from the previous week and a reversal that ended a six-week decline, according to the World Health Organisation.Among the hard-hit places is the Milan subu...

UP moving towards self-reliance in power sector: Adityanath

Sustained efforts by the Uttar Pradesh government in the four years have pushed the power sector in the state towards self-reliance with a quantum jump in the transmission capacity, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Saturday. Unde...

School principals, experts welcome Kejriwal govt's decision to form Delhi Board of School Education

School principals and educationalists on Saturday said the Delhi governments decision to form a separate education board for the city at par with international standards will bring in aspects of best global practices and promote research an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021