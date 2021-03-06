Left Menu

Had chances to get on top but we did not manage: Root

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 06-03-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 18:24 IST
Had chances to get on top but we did not manage: Root

England captain Joe Root on Saturday mourned the opportunities his team squandered in the lost fourth Test, saying they let slip the advantageous positions from where they could have been on top of the game.

India trounced England by an innings and 25 runs when at one stage the hosts were 121 for five but ended up taking a 160-run lead which proved to be match-winning.

Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar and Axar Patel took the game away from England with their fearless approach.

''There have been times we had a chance to wrestle the game in our favour, to get on top, just didn't manage to do it,'' Root said at the post-match press conference. ''India played those important, key moments better than us in these last three games and credit for being able to do that better than we do.

''So, it has been disappointing, it has been frustrating to finish the series on a note that we have but we are going to keep looking forward as a team,'' said Root.

But not all was doom and gloom for Root, who found solace in the fact that his wicket-keeper Ben Foakes and left-arm spinner Jack Leach performed their roles to the best of their abilities.

''Ben's keeping this series has been excellent, I think, he is arguably the best keeper in the world, he is a fine player,'' the skipper said.

''What I am impressed is with how Jack has performed on this trip, he has been brilliant, he has certainly got better and better as the tour progressed and he has been a very attacking option,'' added Root.

For India, Ashwin grabbed 32 wickets in the series, while Axar snared 27 wickets in the series to leave England floored.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Last of five sluice gates closed at Vaal river dam

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Free Entry for women at Lucknow's historical monuments on Women's day

The District Magistrate of Uttar Pradeshs Lucknow on Saturday announced that women will be given free entry at the historical monuments in the district on the occasion of International Womens Day on March 8. According to a notification issu...

Europe records 1M coronavirus cases last week

Europe recorded 1 million new coronavirus cases last week, an increase of 9 per cent from the previous week and a reversal that ended a six-week decline, according to the World Health Organisation.Among the hard-hit places is the Milan subu...

UP moving towards self-reliance in power sector: Adityanath

Sustained efforts by the Uttar Pradesh government in the four years have pushed the power sector in the state towards self-reliance with a quantum jump in the transmission capacity, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Saturday. Unde...

School principals, experts welcome Kejriwal govt's decision to form Delhi Board of School Education

School principals and educationalists on Saturday said the Delhi governments decision to form a separate education board for the city at par with international standards will bring in aspects of best global practices and promote research an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021