Left Menu

Nordic skiing-Blistering Johaug signs off with 30km gold

Behind her a pack of four battled it out for the silver medal, and it was Johaug's fellow Norwegian Weng who entered the final straight in the lead, holding off a challenge from Karlsson to take second spot by six-tenths of a second, two minutes and 34.2 seconds after Johaug crossed the line.

Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 18:51 IST
Nordic skiing-Blistering Johaug signs off with 30km gold

Norway's Therese Johaug put in another blistering performance to win Saturday's 30km classic race, streaking away from the start to take her fourth gold medal of the FIS Ski World Championships. Her compatriot Heidi Weng took second and Sweden's Frida Karlsson followed with the bronze.

Johaug had a lead of 0.6 seconds at the first split time and she kept building, leading by almost a minute a third of the way through the race and barely looking over her shoulder. The lead kept growing and it wasn't until the 26.7km mark that the 32-year-old, who missed the 2018 Olympics while serving a doping ban, took her foot off the gas slightly.

But by then the rest of the field was almost three minutes behind with no chance of catching her as she coasted to another spectacular victory. Behind her a pack of four battled it out for the silver medal, and it was Johaug's fellow Norwegian Weng who entered the final straight in the lead, holding off a challenge from Karlsson to take second spot by six-tenths of a second, two minutes and 34.2 seconds after Johaug crossed the line.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Last of five sluice gates closed at Vaal river dam

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Johnny lever receives COVID-19 vaccine shot at Mumbai

Veteran Bollywood actor and comedian Johnny Lever on Saturday received the COVID-19 vaccine shot in Mumbai. The 63-year-old star took the jab of the COVID-19 vaccine at Mumbais BKC Vaccination Centre.Earlier in the day, the Dream Girl of Bo...

Free Entry for women at Lucknow's historical monuments on Women's day

The District Magistrate of Uttar Pradeshs Lucknow on Saturday announced that women will be given free entry at the historical monuments in the district on the occasion of International Womens Day on March 8. According to a notification issu...

Europe records 1M coronavirus cases last week

Europe recorded 1 million new coronavirus cases last week, an increase of 9 per cent from the previous week and a reversal that ended a six-week decline, according to the World Health Organisation.Among the hard-hit places is the Milan subu...

UP moving towards self-reliance in power sector: Adityanath

Sustained efforts by the Uttar Pradesh government in the four years have pushed the power sector in the state towards self-reliance with a quantum jump in the transmission capacity, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Saturday. Unde...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021