Left Menu

Foakes 'arguably' the best keeper in world: Joe Root

England might have lost the Test series but skipper Joe Root feels the tour of India is a building block for the visitors which has made them equipped to face similar extreme conditions in the future.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 06-03-2021 19:09 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 19:09 IST
Foakes 'arguably' the best keeper in world: Joe Root
England wicket-keeper Ben Foakes (Image: England Cricket's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

England might have lost the Test series but skipper Joe Root feels the tour of India is a building block for the visitors which has made them equipped to face similar extreme conditions in the future. India defeated England by an innings and 25 runs in the fourth and final Test to win the series 3-1 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday.

After the defeat Root listed out positives which England can take with them from the four-match Test series. The English skipper praised wicket-keeper batsman Ben Foakes who has displayed some sensational glovework behind the stumps. Ahead of the series, former England wicket-keeper Matt Prior had said that playing Test cricket in India can be mentally draining for wicket-keepers, but Foakes looked a class apart during the tour.

"I think Ben's keeping in this Test series has been excellent. I think he is arguably the best keeper in the world. His glovework is wonderful, he is a fine player. Having said that, Jos (Buttler) is a great experienced player he has done extremely well in the last year for us. It's great to have a competition in place it makes you a better team," said Root while replying to a query from ANI. Root also praised Jack Leach who spearheaded England's spin attack and was the visitors' most successful bowler on the tour.

"And talking about the spinners, I think Jack has been brilliant. He has certainly got better and better as the tour progressed and has been a useful and attacking option for us," Root said. "We had eight to nine weeks of bowling spin and a lot of it and I think that's a positive for us. Actually for guys in the reserves as well to get a chance to come out here and get the volume of work. In the long run, can pay huge dividends for England," he added.

England twice crossed the 200-run mark in the four-match Test series. First in the opening Test and second in the first innings of the final game. Root feels England has to accept they weren't good with the bat and only then the visitors will be able to improve themselves. "I think the guys have to embrace what has happened. There are areas where we can get better. To say the 'ball is spinning and skidding on in the extreme conditions, it's impossible to bat' that's the wrong attitude. We should say you know there are areas we can get better at. Yes, there are world-class spinners but we can be better," the English skipper said.

"I am gonna make sure, that if I find myself in a similar situation down the line, we are equipped to deal with that. When we come home and play in our home conditions we are completely different side," he signed off. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Last of five sluice gates closed at Vaal river dam

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Johnny lever receives COVID-19 vaccine shot at Mumbai

Veteran Bollywood actor and comedian Johnny Lever on Saturday received the COVID-19 vaccine shot in Mumbai. The 63-year-old star took the jab of the COVID-19 vaccine at Mumbais BKC Vaccination Centre.Earlier in the day, the Dream Girl of Bo...

Free Entry for women at Lucknow's historical monuments on Women's day

The District Magistrate of Uttar Pradeshs Lucknow on Saturday announced that women will be given free entry at the historical monuments in the district on the occasion of International Womens Day on March 8. According to a notification issu...

Europe records 1M coronavirus cases last week

Europe recorded 1 million new coronavirus cases last week, an increase of 9 per cent from the previous week and a reversal that ended a six-week decline, according to the World Health Organisation.Among the hard-hit places is the Milan subu...

UP moving towards self-reliance in power sector: Adityanath

Sustained efforts by the Uttar Pradesh government in the four years have pushed the power sector in the state towards self-reliance with a quantum jump in the transmission capacity, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Saturday. Unde...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021