Aditi makes cut at Drive On Champs

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok made the cut at LPGA Tour's Drive On Championship despite back-to-back bogeys in the one-over 73 second round, here. Aditi, who shot even par on the first day, was placed T-45th.

Jennifer Kupcho, who played the second round with a migraine on the second nine, and Austin Ernst each shot their second straight 5-under 67 each to share the second-round lead. Aditi, starting on 10th went through six pars before she ran into back-to-back bogeys on 16th and 17th. But she recovered some ground with a birdie on 18th. A bogey on second made things tense again, before she birdied fifth to make her passage into the weekend safe.

Kupcho, the 23-year-old former NCAA champion, had six birdies and a bogey at Golden Ocala. Ernst had a bogey-free round. She has two LPGA Tour victories.

